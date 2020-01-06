La PORTE — What started as a long-distance correspondence for a woman in Thailand who wanted to improve her English eventually led to an online proposal of marriage, a wedding and most recently, U.S. citizenship
“This is one of the most amazing days I have had since I’ve been in the United States,” Wetinee Gaul wrote on her Facebook page the day she attended her citizenship ceremony in Chicago last fall.
“I’m really so happy. All the classes and studying have really paid off. Thank you to all my teachers, family, and friends for the support and encouragement. Finally I became an American citizen! Now I am a proud Thai-American.”
Wetinee came to La Porte four years ago to marry John Gaul. A mutual friend had earlier asked John if he had time to message her so that she could practice her English. A long-distance relationship ensued online until John visited her in Bangkok, Thailand.
Wetinee was born, and lived with her father and brother, there, working as an administrative officer for a bank’s IT department after receiving a political science degree in public administration.
She credits her mother-in-law, Betty Gaul, and READ La Porte County, Inc. for helping her write that post in “good English.”
Her in-laws flew in from Florida to attend her Naturalization Ceremony in Chicago in October.
“I’m still learning,” she said. “I came to the U.S. on a fiancé visa, and we were married in the La Porte courthouse.”
When she arrived, Wetinee immediately enrolled in the free English classes offered by READ La Porte County, and started to work in hotel housekeeping.
“It was hard work,” she said. “It was hard to understand people, and for people to understand me. The first year I had no friends to talk to. I was lonely. But my co-workers and my boss tried to help me. I was so happy to have a job and the opportunity to work here.”
Better language skills made everything better.
“Now I have many friends and my teachers say my English is getting better. I have a goal of going to college to learn how to work with children with special needs,” she said.
She gives a lot of credit for that to READ’s English teacher and tutor Christine Rosario, who also helped Wetinee apply for an open position with the La Porte Community School Corp. for a special education classroom aide. She now works full-time as a special education paraprofessional at La Porte High School.
“I am happy working in a job I love! I have fun with the kids. America has many opportunities,” she said.
“Life in the U.S. has taught me many things. My teachers have given me so much time and encouragement. They are givers, not takers. That means a lot to me,” she said, pointing to her heart. “Now I like to give more than get.”
“We are so proud of her,” said Judi Ridley, one of READ’s English as a New Language teachers. “Her family here and in Thailand is proud of her, too!”
READ’s English classes are conducted at La Porte High School on Mondays and Wednesdays; and READ’s Citizenship class, which Wetinee and another recently naturalized Thai friend also completed, meets at the La Porte County Public Library.
READ is also recruiting volunteers to tutor adults or children in English, reading, math, or computer literacy.
“There is a great need for more tutors to match with several people on our waiting list,” according to Mary Hedge, READ’s director.
“There is so much good you can do, so please consider joining us,” she said. “Go to readlaportecounty.org or call me at (219) 325-0875. It can be a gratifying experience for both tutor and student. No teaching experience is necessary. Just some time and heart.”
—From staff reports
