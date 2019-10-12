Haunted Trails at Friendship Gardens
MICHIGAN CITY – Friendship Botanic Gardens will host its annual Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. Children are invited to wear Halloween costumes for a night of family-friendly scares set on the nature trails, trick-or-treat stations along the Haunted Trails loop, a bonfire, face painting, crafts, games, and more. Admission for adults and children 12 and over is $5; admission for children under 12 is $2. Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12 in Michigan City, Indiana. For more information, contact (219) 878-9885 or, info@friendshipgardens.org; or the Facebook event page.
Downtown La Porte Spooktacular
La PORTE – The annual Downtown La Porte Spooktacular is Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1-3 p.m. Visitors can take their children trick-or-treating at downtown businesses and also enjoy special sales and other offerings.
Family Fall Fest at Gabis Arboretum
VALPARAISO – Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest will host a Family Fall Festival, featuring seasonal and Halloween attractions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13. The arboretum will be decorated for the season, and will also be offering hayrides, crafts, pumpkin decorating, Haunted Railway Garden, Trail of Scarecrows and more. Cost is $10 per carload for non-members, while members are free. The arboretum is located at 444W CR-100N in Valparaiso. For information, visit pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/ or contact (219) 462-0025 or gabisarboretum@pnw.edu.
Railroad museum offers Pumpkin Trains
NORTH JUDSON – The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum will offer scenic train rides with a stop at the Pumpkin Patch where passengers can pick up a pumpkin for $2.50. The Pumpkin Train departs the depot in North Judson and travels to English Lake before returning. Rides are offered Oct. 12 and 19 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for 16 and over, $10 for ages 6-15, and $6 for ages 1-5. Passengers ride in a coach or open air car on the 75-minute trips. Tickets and cost of pumpkins can be purchased online at hoosiervalley.org/
Trunk or Treat, Halloween Dance at Y
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County YMCA Elston Branch will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat and Dance on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with guests invited to wear costumes for treat, dancing and more. The free community event will feature "trunk or treating" at 4:30 p.m., and a dance from 5-7 p.m. Volunteers are need to help with the Trunk or Treat event. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy Workman at (219) 221-4055 or kworkman@lpymca.org.
Barker Blackout Tours offered
MICHIGAN CITY – Barker Blackout Tours are back for the fourth year on Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, at 8 and 10 p.m. each night at the Barker Mansion. Tours will discuss the spooky side of the Barker Mansion in near-total darkness while mansion staff share scary stories and experiences from their time at working there. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. The 10 p.m. tours are adults-only. For information, call (219) 873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/barker-mansion-10817816326. The mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City.
Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 19
MICHIGAN CITY – The Washington Park Zoological Society will host its annual BOO At The Zoo! event on Saturday, Oct. 19, with sessions from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event provides safe, fun, trick-or-treating with candy provided by local community businesses, and guests are encouraged to wear costumes. The Zoo staff recommends purchasing tickets in advance since there will be a cut-off of ticket sales once maximum occupancy is reached. Admission is $4 for adult observers and $5 for trick or treaters ages 2-16. Children 1 and under are free. Tickets are available online via eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/boo-at-the-zoo-2019-tickets-56418300656.
Halloween Ghost Train at Hesston
HESSTON – The Hesston Steam Museum will host a Ghost Train, a frightful ride appropriate for all ages, on the weekends of Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. A scare-free ride will be provided Fridays, Oct. 14 and 25. It's part of the annual Fall Festival, which features train rides, blacksmith shop, hand-crafted and forged items, a turn-of-the-century steam-powered sawmill and more. Admission and parking are free. Ghost Train fares are $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Trains run from noon to 5 pm (CDT). For more information visit hesston.org.
Country Western Halloween Dance
MICHIGAN CITY – First United Methodist Church will host an Amarillo Star Country Western Halloween Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 121 E. 7th St. in Michigan City. Cost is $7 for A/S members and $10 for non-members. Guests should bring a Halloween dessert or snack to share; and costumes are optional. A DJ will provide music for line and couples dancing. For information, call Chris (219) 363-8301 or email chayes@pnw.edu.
Teen Night Halloween Bash at Y
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Family YMCA Elston Branch will host a Halloween Bash Teen Night with a special movie showing of "Hocus Pocus" outside (pending weather). Food will be sponsored by Marty Corley and Social Que Barbeque & Catering. Teens should bring their own chairs. For information call (219) 221-4055 or email kworkman@lpymca.org.
Family Fun Night and Splashing Pumpkins Dive
La PORTE – The La Porte County Family YMCA La Porte Branch will host a free Halloween Family Night and Splashing Pumpkins Dive from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 901 Michigan Ave. in La Porte. The gym will be filled with activities, games and trick-or-treating while the inaugural Dive will be from 7-8 p.m. in the pool. For information, call 325-9622.
Trick or Treat on Kingsbury Trail
KINGSBURY – The Kingsbury KTP will host Trick or Treat on the Kingsbury Trail at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Kingsbury Elementary School at 0802W CR-400S. Bring the family in costume for treats along the trail Volunteers are also needed to distribute and/or donate Halloween treats, which can be candy or non-candy items.
Flame + Flair Halloween Festival
MICHIGAN CITY – The Uptown Arts District and Michigan City Mainstreet Association will host the annul Flame + Flair Uptown Halloween Festival from 5:30-8:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on Franklin Street between 4th and 11th streets. The Arts District will provide spooky fun with fire dancing, costume contests, haunted halls, and trick-or-treating at businesses for the kids. Everyone is urged to wear costumes as businesses participating in trick-or-treating will nominate adults and kids for the inaugural Costume Contests. Adults can win $50, while kids can take home a $25 AMC gift card and a basket of treats. Everything is free and more information is available at flameandflair.com.
Costume Karaoke Party at PARC
MICHIGAN CITY – OURMC, PARC and Blastcap are partnering to host a Halloween Party and Costume Karaoke Contest from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 for ages 21 and over. Suggested donation is $5 and there will be cash prizes. Guests should dress up as the singer of their favorite karaoke song (or band), sing and win. Live music will be provided by Blastcap and The Nasty Boys. The party take place at PARC, 1713 Franklin St. in Michigan City. For information, contact (760) 819-9473 or parc1713@gmail.com.
'Howl'oween at Dunes State Park
CHESTERTON – Indiana Dunes State Park will host a day of events for "Howl"oween on Saturday, Oct. 26. The schedule includes "Batty for Bats" at 10 a.m.; Costumes with a Pro at 11:30 a.m., with Arts in the Park artist Jerry Jascoviak assisting in creating costumes and props themed to nature; Pumpkin Decorating at 2 p.m.; a Campsite Decorating Contest from 3-6 p.m.; Trick or Treating in the campground from 4-5:30 p.m; Hay Rides from 5:30-7 p.m.; and an Owl Prowl with a naturalist at 8 p.m. The park is located at 1600N CR-25E in Chesterton. For information, call (219) 926-1952 or visit stateparks.IN.gov/3282.htm and go to “Fall Festivals at a Glance.”
Church to hold Trunk or Treat event La PORTE – Grace Baptist Church at 2502 Monroe St. in La Porte will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event for children at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The evening will include treats for kids, as well as games and activities inside the church. The public is invited.
Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat planned La Porte – Journey Church at the corner of Johnson Road and CR-675W is hosting a Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the parking lot. Trunk or Treat is 4-5 p.m. and the games, s'mores, hot dogs, bounce houses, crafts and more continues until 7 p.m. The event includes a costume contest, pre-carved pumpkin contest and best-decorated trunk contest.
Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
La Porte – On Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m., La Porte High School's Student Athletic Council will host its Trick or Treat for Special Olympics Night at the school as a part of the Champions Together program. Admission is $5 and all proceeds go to Special Olympics.
Trick or Treat hours around county
Trick-or-Treating in towns around La Porte County will be conducted during designated hours on Thursday, Oct. 31. Homes wishing to participate should turn on their porch lights.
Michigan City: 5-7 p.m.
La Porte: 6-8 p.m.
Westville: 5-7 p.m.
Rolling Prairie: 5:30-7 p.m.
LaCrosse: 5-7 p.m. (Costume Parade from 4-5 p.m. at The Center of La Crosse)
Halloween Movie Night at PARC
MICHIGAN CITY – PARC (Politics Action Roots Culture) will host a Halloween Scary Movie Night for ages 18 and over on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. at 1713 Franklin St. In Michigan City. The event is free, and pizza will be served. The exact movie to be screened has not yet been selected.
El Dia de los Muertos celebration
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra and The Heritage Museum & Cultural Center will co-host Celebrando el Dia de los Muertos on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center, 601 Main St. in St. Joseph, Michigan. El Dia de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday honoring and celebrating family members who have died. The event will include entertainment , authentic Mexican cuisine, specialty beverages, live mariachi band music, dancing, fresh pressed cider and more. It will include an on-site “cemetery” and celebrants should bring photos of loved ones who have passed. The event includes entertainment for children, including crafts, face painting, and a screening of "Coco." Tickets are $25 for adults ($30 at the door); and $5 for children 5-12. Tickets are available online at smso.org, or by calling (269) 982-4030.
Horseman's Halloween Show at Transitions
La PORTE – Transitions Equestrian Center will host its 6th annual Horseman’s Halloween Equine Extravaganza at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2525 E. CR-850N in La Porte. The event will international performers and talented horses performing high-level maneuvers and disciplines to popular classics, and also feature a costume contest, food and more. For information, contact 219-778-9592 or transitionshorses@gmail.com; or visit TransitionsEquestrianCenter.com. Tickets are $10 to $50 and are available at eventbrite.
