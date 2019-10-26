Halloween Events

Barker Blackout Tours offered
MICHIGAN CITY – Barker Blackout Tours will be Saturday at 8 and 10 p.m. at the Barker Mansion.
Tours will discuss the spooky side of the mansion in near-total darkness while staff share scary stories and experiences from their time working there. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. The 10 p.m. tour is adults-only.
For information, call (219) 873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/barker-mansion-10817816326. The mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City.
Halloween Ghost Train at Hesston
HESSTON — The Hesston Steam Museum will host a Ghost Train, appropriate for all ages, on Saturday and Sunday. It’s part of the annual Fall Festival, which features train rides, blacksmith shop, hand-crafted and forged items, a turn-of-the-century steam-powered sawmill and more. Admission and parking are free.
Ghost Train fares are $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Trains run from noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit hesston.org.
Flame + Flair Halloween Festival
MICHIGAN CITY — The Uptown Arts District and Michigan City Mainstreet Association will host the annul Flame + Flair Uptown Halloween Festival from 5:30-8:35 p.m. Saturday on Franklin Street between Fourth and 11th streets in Michigan City.
Spooky fun will include fire dancing, costume contests, haunted halls, and trick-or-treating at businesses for the kids. Everyone is urged to wear costumes as businesses participating in trick-or-treating will nominate adults and kids for the inaugural Costume Contests. Adults can win $50, while kids can take home a $25 AMC gift card and a basket of treats. Everything is free and more information is available at flameandflair.com.
Costume Karaoke Party at PARC
MICHIGAN CITY — OURMC, PARC and Blastcap are hosting a Halloween Party and Costume Karaoke Contest from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday for ages 21 and over.
Suggested donation is $5 and there will be cash prizes. Guests should dress as the singer of their favorite karaoke song (or band), sing and win. Live music will be provided by Blastcap and The Nasty Boys.
The party take place at PARC, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City. For information, contact (760) 819-9473 or parc1713@gmail.com.
Church to hold Trunk or Treat event
La PORTE — Grace Baptist Church at 2502 Monroe St. in La Porte will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event for children at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The evening will include treats for kids, as well as games and activities inside the church. The public is invited.
Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat planned
MICHIGAN CITY —Journey Church at Johnson Road and CR-675W is hosting a Fall Fest on Sunday in the parking lot.
Trunk or Treat is 4-5 p.m. and the games, s’mores, hot dogs, bounce houses, crafts and more continues until 7 p.m. The event includes a costume contest, pre-carved pumpkin contest and best-decorated trunk contest.
Porter to host annual Boo Bash
PORTER – The annual Boo Bash Halloween Event returns to Hawthorne Park in Porter on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
The family-friendly event features crafts, games, prizes, donut decorating table, and costume contest, with prizes given in several age groups after judging at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Brian Bugajski at (219) 983-1042 or parks@townofporter.com.
Barker Behind-the-Scenes Tour
MICHIGAN CITY – Regular guided tours of the Barker Mansion see about half of the mansion's 35,000 square feet.
See the other half on this year's Halloween Behind-the-Scenes Tour on Wednesday, when guests can explore every room, including the boiler room, butler's room, archives, and other spaces typically closed to the public. Learn about the history of Halloween and the spooky side of Barker Mansion.
The tour begins at 7 p.m. and lasts two hours. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. For information, call (219) 873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com.
Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
La Porte — On Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., La Porte High School’s Student Athletic Council will host its Trick or Treat for Special Olympics Night at the school as a part of the Champions Together program. Admission is $5 and all proceeds go to Special Olympics.
Trick or Treat hours around county
Trick-or-Treating in towns around La Porte County will be conducted during designated hours on Thursday, Oct. 31. Homes wishing to participate should turn on their porch lights.
Michigan City: 5-7 p.m.
Long Beach: 5-7 p.m.
Trail Creek: 5-7 p.m.
La Porte: 6-8 p.m.
Westville: 5-7 p.m.
Rolling Prairie: 5:30-7 p.m.
LaCrosse: 5-7 p.m. (Costume Parade from 4-5 p.m. at The Center of LaCrosse)
Union MIlls: 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Costume judging 5 p.m. at American Legion)
Halloween Movie Night at PARC
MICHIGAN CITY — PARC (Politics Action Roots Culture) will host a Halloween Scary Movie Night for ages 18 and over on Thursday at 7 p.m. at 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City. The event is free, and pizza will be served. The exact movie to be screened has not yet been selected.
BIGGBY Coffee has treats for kids
MICHIGAN CITY – BIGGBY Coffee at 3401 Franklin St., Michigan City invites children to stop by on Thursday in the Halloween costume and receive a free kids' drinks. BIGGBY also has a line of Spooktacular beverages for adults, including the the Black Forest Latte, Vampire Creme Freeze, and Midnight Hot Chocolate!
DCS to host Trunk or Treat event
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana Department of Childrens Services and other community community partners invite the community to a Trunk or Treat event on Nov. 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DCS Office at the La Porte County office at 1621 S. Woodland Ave. in Michigan City.
There will be treats from nearly 30 trunks, crafts, face painting and refreshments, plus a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. with a bicycle and scooter among the prizes. Anyone wishing to sponsor a trunk should contact Kayla Browning at
Horseman’s Halloween Show at Transitions
La PORTE – Transitions Equestrian Center will host its 6th annual Horseman’s Halloween Equine Extravaganza at 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 2, at 2525 E. CR-850N, La Porte.
The event will international performers and talented horses performing high-level maneuvers and disciplines to popular classics, and also feature a costume contest, food and more. For information, contact (219) 778-9592 or transitionshorses@gmail.com; or visit TransitionsEquestrianCenter.com. Tickets are $10 to $50 and are available at eventbrite.
