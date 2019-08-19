Halliar to perform Wednesday for pipe organ series

MICHIGAN CITY — The Roosevelt pipe organ series has one more performance this summer.
Bill Halliar of Michigan City will be holding a concert Wednesday at Christ Church, 531 Washington, Michigan City.
According to Halliar, he was born into music. His parents and grandparents, on both sides of the family, played instruments and served in local church choirs. One of Halliar’s earliest memories is as toddler sleeping on the front pew of a church in his hometown of Whiting, as his family attended choir practice.
His keyboard instruction began at the age of eight and continued through high school and into college. Although his career in engineering kept him busy there always seemed to be someone who needed a piano player and music was never far from his mind or heart.
Over the years Bill has accompanied soloists, church choirs, and played for weddings, funerals and many other occasions.
During his career he formed and directed a variety of musical groups including choirs, mixed ensembles, pep bands, wind ensembles and even polka bands. Along the way he arranged and composed original pieces and music for numerous instrumental combinations.
He moved to Michigan City after retirement from the rail industry in 2011 and began to play the 1907 antique pump organ at the Old Lighthouse Museum for First Fridays and special tours. Bill also plays the pump organs at the Barker Mansion and the La Porte County History museum for Christmas, Halloween tours and special occasions.
For the past eight months he has been playing the piano for services at Trinity Episcopal Church in Michigan City and has recently added the pipe organ and carillon to his performances.
Seating for Wednesday’s concert is at noon, with music beginning at 12:15 p.m. All our most welcome to this free concert.
Organizers are seeking a new home for the Roosevelt. Direct any questions to George Dobie, (219) 608-4719.
