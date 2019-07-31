4-H Poultry Judging Team participates in state competition

Submitted photoThe La Porte County 4-H Poultry Judging Team participated in the state judging competition in May. The Senior Team of James Malony, Sydney Varnak and Alicia Lowery came in fourth place; the Junior Team of Joseph Pumroy, Georgia Pumroy, Grace Varnak and Arianna Martin came in fourth; the Junior Team of Rachel Paul, Paige Bannwart, Dontrail Williams and Kalynn Roney came in fifth; and the Junior Team of Adelyn Heidel, Alyssa Bennitt and Maggie Emmons came in eighth place. Placing in the Top 10 Individually for the Seniors were: James Malony, fourth and Sydney Varnak, ninth. Placing in the Top 10 Individually for the Juniors were: Joseph Pumroy, fifth, Rachel Paul, ninth and Georgia Pumroy, 10th. Great job representing La Porte County.

