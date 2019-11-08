La PORTE – The La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), a HIDTA Initiative, announced the arrest of an individual for illegal narcotic and firearm possession.
Friday morning’s raid was a joint effort involving the La Porte County Drug Task Force, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF), the La Porte County ERT (Emergency Response Team) and Shift 3 Officers from the La Porte Police Department.
On Friday morning, at about 5 a.m., members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force and La Porte County ERT executed a State of Indiana search warrant in the 500 block of Brighton St. in La Porte.
This search warrant was the result of a several month-long Investigation of drug related crimes. The subsequent search of the home revealed an illegally possessed firearm, illegal drugs, drug packaging materials and paraphernalia. The seized firearm had been reported stolen in a separate Theft Investigation in rural La Porte County.
As a result of the LCDTF’s investigation, a 35 year-old La Porte man was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges during the raid.
Pending charges will be presented to the La Porte Circuit Court, for probable cause, charging the arrested person with two counts of Dealing in Cocaine or La Porte County Drug Task Force Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony and Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony.
Lt. Tim Richardson, Commander of the La Porte County Drug Task Force, praised the efforts of the officers and detectives involved in this morning’s raid. The firearm seized during the raid this morning was within reach of the suspect upon ERT members entering the home.
"The tactics utilized by the La Porte County ERT, while quickly securing the suspect, led to no officers or citizens being injured," Richardson said.
Richardson also thanked the public for their assistance in reporting drug trafficking in the general area of the raid.
“Getting illegally possessed firearms off the streets of La Porte County is priority #1 for area Law Enforcement,” Richardson said.
The raid follows the prior arrests of eight individuals in the months leading up to Friday's efforts.
Over the past several months, LCDTF detectives had completed numerous controlled purchases of Crystal Methamphetamine in La Porte (City).
Those months long efforts led to the recent arrests of eight individuals on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine. These eight individuals have been charged in La Porte Circuit Court and their cases remain pending.
La Porte Chief of Police, Julie Smith, is extremely thankful for the efforts of the La Porte County Drug Task Force on Friday and specifically to her department’s detective assigned to the Drug Task Force. Smith is also thankful for the on-going drug tips from the public that point investigators in the right directions, in so that they can complete investigations such as these noted above.
"Getting these dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of La Porte will not only be a focus of the LCDTF but an overall law enforcement focus,” Smith said.
Both the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also assisted in the above noted cases.
The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity, including gun violence, to contact them at (219) 873-1488 or via social media.
