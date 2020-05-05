After setting attendance and financial records in 2019, the Great Lakes Grand Prix has been canceled this year due to uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.
After setting attendance and financial records in 2019, the Great Lakes Grand Prix has been canceled this year due to uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.
Submitted photos / Great Lakes Grand Prix
The addition of high-powered jet skis added even more excitement to the Grand Prix last year, and organizers are hoping to provided an even better event for 2021.
MICHIGAN CITY — After a record-breaking 2019 event that brought in more people and more dollars than ever before, the Great Lakes Grand Prix will not get a chance to repeat that success this year.
The La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday that continuing uncertainty over the coronavirus epidemic has forced the event, scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 2 in Washington Park, to be canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.