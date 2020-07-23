La PORTE — Final approval has been given for 27 small businesses in La Porte County to receive grants to help offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheila Matias, president of the La Porte County Board of Commissioners announced the state had approved the Phase 1 recipients of funds from a grant the county received from the Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

