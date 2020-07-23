Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance in La Porte was among the 27 La Porte County small businesses to receiving grants in the first phase of a program to provide a lifeline for businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. From left are Joe Coar of the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission; La Porte County Councilman Mike Mollenhauer, Zach Gaines and team member from Z Cuts Lawn Maintenance and County Commissioners Dr. Vidya Kora and Rich Mrozinski.
Submitted photo / La Porte County Redevelopment Commission
Les and Pearls in Union Mills was among the small businesses to receiving lifeline grants for businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. From left are Joe Coar of the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission; La Porte County Councilman Mike Mollenhauer, Debra Allie from Les and Pearls, and County Council president Randy Novak.
Submitted photos / La Porte County Redevelopment Commission
Immediate Movers in La Porte was among the small businesses to receiving lifeline grants for businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. From left are Joe Coar of the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission; La Porte County Councilman Mike Mollenhauer, Andrew Brown from Immediate Movers and County Council president Randy Novak.
La PORTE — Final approval has been given for 27 small businesses in La Porte County to receive grants to help offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheila Matias, president of the La Porte County Board of Commissioners announced the state had approved the Phase 1 recipients of funds from a grant the county received from the Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
