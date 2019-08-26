Grand Prix de Chartres winner to perform at organ series

MICHIGAN CITY — An internationally renouned organist specializing in the baroque and romantic periods will hold the latest recital for the Roosevelt organ series.
The recital will take place at Christ Church, 521 Washington St., Michigan City. Seating is at noon, with music at 12:15 p.m.
Organist Wolfgang Rubsam won the 1973 Grand Prix de Chartres in Interpretation, and became professor of Church Music and Organ at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
During this 23-year tenure, he also served as university organist of the University of Chicago at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Wolfgang Rübsam is internationally known through more than a hundred acclaimed recordings of organ repertoire from the baroque and romantic periods, as well as his Naxos Bach recordings on the modern piano.
He gives frequent recitals and masterclasses in the United States and Europe and has served on the juries of the most prestigious international competitions.
Direct any questions to Ann Dobie at (219) 608-5358.
For more information on Wolfgang, go to www.wolfgangrubsam.com.
