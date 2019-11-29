Grand Funk to play Four Winds on Dec. 27

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Grand Funk Railroad will perform at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, on Dec. 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Four Winds Casino is at 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo.
Admission ranges from $39 to $59.
Formed in 1969, Grand Funk was born out of the ashes of Terry Knight & The Pack, another band from Flint, Michigan. This year the group is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the lineup that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit, "We're An American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher. Joining Don and Mel are Max Carl (38 Special, Jack Mack and the Heart Attack, Max Carl and Big Dance), lead guitarist Bruce Kulick (12 years with KISS and credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier), and keyboardist Tim Cashion (Bob Seger and Robert Palmer).
The ticket event page is at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/grand-funk-railroad/event/0400574ACB89297B.
The venue phone is 1-800 4WINDS1.
The website is http://www.FourWindsCasino.com/NewBuffalo.
