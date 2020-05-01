Governor lays out plan to reopen Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will relax business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open starting Monday under health and social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new directive, the “Back on Track” plan announced Friday, will lift travel restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25, but doesn’t allow restaurants to resume in-person dining or hair salon reopenings for another week. Fitness centers, movie theaters, bars and casinos are among businesses that will remain closed until at least late May.
“Our effort going forward will be all about managing through this crisis,” Holcomb said.
“I’m praying for a vaccine but we gotta do what we can do right now. And we’re taking the responsible steps and allowing folks to responsibly and safely return to some normal aspects of their life.”
Holcomb said he decided to ease restrictions because he believes Indiana’s COVID-19 spread has stabilized enough that hospitals are able to care for the seriously ill.
The new rules allow churches and other religious sites to open with limits on gathering sizes effective May 8. It encourages people to wear masks in public while raising the allowance on gatherings from 10 people to 25.
Local governments may still impose tougher restrictions to deal with outbreaks. Holcomb’s new order keeps previous restrictions in place for Marion and Lake counties – home to most COVID-19 deaths; and Cass County, which had a large outbreak that prompted the closing of a Tyson meatpacking plant last week.
Holcomb said reopening will happen in five stages, with the ultimate goal of having the state “back on track” by July 4.
Stage 1 (current) includes essential manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, government, business and other critical operations remaining open. Schools are closed.
Stage 2, starting Monday for most counties, includes those 65 and older or high-risk remaining at home as much as possible. Social gatherings can increase to 25 people. Restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity starting May 11. Essential travel restrictions will be lifted. Other manufacturers, retail and commercial businesses can open at 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open starting May 11 at 50 percent capacity, but bar seating remains closed.
Personal services such as hair salons and tattoo parlors can begin to open May 11 by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines. Those who work in office settings are encouraged to work remotely when possible.
Starting May 8, for all counties, worship services may convene, but those 65 and older are asked to stay home.
Stage 3 will start on May 24 and allow gyms, playgrounds and movie theaters to reopen. The limit on mass gatherings will be raised to 100.
Stage 4 will start on June 14 if health conditions warrant. That’s when bars and entertainment venues can open. Retailers will no longer be limited on capacity, but social distancing will still be required. And the limit on mass gatherings will be raised to 250.
Stage 5, with no limits but social distancing still required, will take place by July 4, if numbers warrant and no setbacks occur.
About 200 protesters gathered outside the Statehouse as Holcomb prepared to make his announcement. Most were not wearing masks or observing distancing guidelines as they shouted and held signs, with sayings that included “Freedom is essential” and “Liberate Indiana.”
But Indiana Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kevin Brinegar approved of the plan.
“What Governor Holcomb outlined today is a thoughtful, comprehensive approach that manages to achieve that delicate balance of recognizing that businesses have to start resuming operations while doing so in the safest way possible for employees, as well as customers,” he said.
“When business suffers, employees and their families feel it – and this period has been especially hard for almost everyone. We have to begin to return to some sense of normalcy, and the Governor’s gradual stages are the best way to achieve that.”
Holcomb said he has used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he will continue to do so during the sector-by-sector reset.
“As we lift restrictions and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant, and participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will increase,” the governor said.
“If we cannot meet these principles, all or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward or we may return to an earlier phase of the stay-at-home order.”
The moves come as health officials reported nearly 1,200 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths since mid-March.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday announced 815 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 18,630.
The state total includes 224 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 240 in Porter County, 642 in St. Joseph County, 1,929 in Lake County, 33 in Jasper County, 16 in Starke County and 30 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 224 confirmed cases, up 9 from Thursday, and 7 deaths. The county total includes 129 cases at the Westville prison, and 1 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
A total of 1,062 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, an increase of 55 over the previous day. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported.
The total includes 6 in La Porte County (2 at the Westville Correctional Facility), 7 in Porter, 19 in St. Joseph, 92 in Lake, 6 in Newton and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties.
