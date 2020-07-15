INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will extend its current capacity limits for restaurants and bars and other restrictions for at least another two weeks because of an increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
Holcomb made the announcement amidst reports of rising COVID-19 infection numbers and hospitalizations.
The 881 people the Indiana Department of Health reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday was the most since June 14 after falling to as low as 595 on June 26. Indiana had seen a steady decline in hospitalizations since being over 1,400 a day through April into early May before the recent trend upward.
Despite this, the health department reported that more than 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are still available. Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity also remains steady.
But the department has been reporting new confirmed COVID-19 infections at the highest levels since early May.
Holcomb’s decision Wednesday means Indiana restaurants will continue to be allowed 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters can be open at half capacity.
The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings unless health officials have approved safety plans for those gatherings.
Holcomb started easing restrictions in early May and he had pointed to continuing declines in the number of people hospitalized in Indiana for COVID-19 and the availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those seriously ill.
Holcomb first delayed lifting those limits two weeks ago, but said a continuing volatile environment in Indiana and other states prompted him to keep them in place for at least two more weeks.
Also on Wednesday, the health department announced that 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 53,370 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 2,592 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
For La Porte County, the ISDH reported 9 new positive cases on Wednesday for a total of 648. A total of 9,242 residents have been tested. The deaths remain at 28 for the county, with no new COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday.
To date, 586,589 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 578,409 on Tuesday.
The La Porte County Health Department announced 4 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 652, and a total of 27 COVID-related deaths.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
