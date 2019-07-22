MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Municipal Golf Course has requested $125,000 from the Michigan City Common Council to make up for the fact that it’s inevitably going to finish the 2019 season in the red.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, who introduced the ordinance requesting the allocation from the Riverboat Fund, said best-case scenario is the golf course ends up with a loss of $84,637 this year. Worst-case scenario, it finishes down $119,897, he said.
Dabney said the major factor contributing to the deficit was the number of days of play lost to weather. As a frame of reference, he said for all of 2015, 110 days were lost; whereas, halfway through the 2019 season, the total is already 108.
Parks Department Superintendent Jeremy Kienitz said the $190,000 subsidy the city granted the course in 2009 lasted until this season. And, as with that subsidy, the new one would be used to fund supplies, maintenance and payroll when revenue cannot.
“It depends on how the revenue comes in,” he said. “This supports our cash balance [because] we cannot legally end the fiscal year in the red.”
Kienitz anticipated the $125,000 would help keep the golf course afloat for a few more years.
"At some point, it seems like we're going to have to make the choice – do we want to keep this as an amenity in Michigan City, and maybe even possibly think about putting it in the budget to finance?” Dabney asked rhetorically.
“… Eventually, you get to the point where you can't cut yourself to prosperity. So, at some point, the city's going to have to really make the decision to subsidize this.”
Sarah Zawacki, a member of Organized and United Residents of Michigan City (OURMC) expressed opposition to Dabney’s ordinance, and surmised climate change will only continue to increase the number of days of play lost to weather in future years.
Additionally, she said, “I would like to remind the council, the public and Mr. Kienitz that the childcare workers for the Parks Department daycare are making $7.25 an hour. A lot of these workers are women in school who wish to pursue their degrees in education ... this is a waste of our money.”
Mayoral candidate Duane Parry said he’d like to see a breakdown on the differences in revenues and expenses of the north and south courses.
A public hearing on the proposed allocation will be conducted at the council’s Aug. 6 meeting.
In other council business:
• The Michigan City Police Department asked for a $100,000 appropriation from the Riverboat Fund to cover its own projected shortfall in overtime funds to be paid in 2019.
MCPD Chief of Operations Royce Williams said the department averages overtime payouts of between $14,000-$20,000 per pay period, with 13 remaining periods in 2019, and a current cash balance of $95,000. The additional $100,000 would make up the deficit if the department averages $15,000 in overtime per period for the rest of the year.
"This is a direct result of military commitments; retirements; workman's compensation injuries; summer festival events; heavy investigations, such as homicides; extra patrols in Eastport, and shift shortages resulting in above-normal overtime averages this year,” Williams said. “The next two payrolls alone, we will use approximately $40,000 of the remaining $95,000 balance."
The council will also conduct a public hearing on that request at its Aug. 6 meeting.
• The council voted unanimously to allow the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission to refinance its bond on the Lafayette/Barker storm sewer project at a rate that will save the city $60,000 per year over 10 years. RDC President Don Babcock said instead of putting that $600,000 back into RDC coffers for other projects, the commission would like to use it to pay the bond off sooner.
• An ordinance that would appropriate $30,000 from the Boyd Development Fund for decorative trash cans was introduced Tuesday. Its author, Councilman Tim Bietry, said the cans would be stationed around the city where needed and would be repositionable.
When questioned on the cost and design, he said the city administration believes decorative trash cans are more likely than regular ones to be used by the public.
“This is a waste of our money,” Zawacki said during public comment. “We need garbage cans, not fancy garbage cans.”
Council President Don Przybylinski forwarded the issue for further review by the Finance Committee, which will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at City Hall to discuss the $30,000 request. It will also be the subject of a formal public hearing on Aug. 6.
• The Michigan City Fire Merit Commission was granted a $17,000 appropriation from the Riverboat Fund for advertising costs and academy training for new hires.
• The Landlord Registration Program and Rental Safety Inspection and Verification Program ordinance was tabled until the Aug. 6 meeting.
• And the council sent an ordinance requesting $32,000 for the TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer on for a vote at the Aug. 6 meeting. They removed the portion of the ordinance that requested $32,000 for license plate reader technology after nearly 20 members of the public expressed opposition.
• The council unanimously approved final acceptance certificates for Energy Systems Group’s Energy Savings Project as they relate to Michigan City Municipal Airport lighting, Michigan City Municipal Golf Course lighting, Central Maintenance roofing and lighting, Patriot Park ballfield lighting, Pullman Park basketball court lighting, Pullman Park skate park lighting, and Central Services lighting projects.
