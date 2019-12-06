MICHIGAN CITY — In December 2018, every public school system in La Porte County took part in the national Week of Code, which resulted in more than 12,000 students being engaged in some type of coding activity – almost 70 percent of the public school student body.
The Unity Foundation of La Porte County, with the help of professional volunteer Linda Wiltfong, helped coordinate the Week of Code activities as a partner in the La Porte County Skill UP grant.
“Coding is a key skill that teaches problem solving, communication, and how things work,” according to Wiltfong. “Having this knowledge gives our community’s kids an advantage over others when they graduate.
In 2019, the county’s public schools are doing it again, she said. All La Porte County public schools will celebrate a Week of Code during the weeks of Dec. 9-20.
The concept of an Hour of Code started as a worldwide effort designed to introduce students to computer science and demystify “computer coding,” Wiltfong said.
“For the past four years, talented teachers in each school corporation have participated in some type of coding experience. For the second year, all La Porte County public school corporations are coordinating efforts and resources for cool coding experiences during this two week period.”
The La Porte County Public Library is playing a big role in the effort, making it easier for school corporations by training educators in skills identified in the Indiana Academic Standards.
“The skills associated with coding help students develop academic skills, and build qualities like perseverance, organization, problem solving, and communication,” Wiltfong said. “The goal is to help students gain valuable 21st century skills and to create a talent pipeline of employees for the county and region.”
County residents, whether associated with a public school or not, can participate in Week of Code at the La Porte County Public Library through free coding programs to give students an idea of how coding works. They will be offered at most of the library’s branches during that week, and details can be found at laporte.libnet.info/events/.
The La Porte County Skill UP Network emerged after the mayors of Michigan City and La Porte, along with leadership from the Center of Workforce Innovations and Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, jointly applied for a Skill UP 3 grant from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The Network brought together economic developers, local employers, K-12 educators, Purdue University Northwest and Ivy Tech Community College, the Unity Foundation, and the county library to “create a talent pipeline, with an initial focus on manufacturers in La Porte County,” Wiltfong said.
For more information on Week of Code, contact your child’s school or call the Unity Foundation at (219) 879-0327.
—From staff reports
