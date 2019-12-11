Giese Church tradition continues

La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting a Night With The Giese Church on Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The public is invited to relive memories of the Giese Church or start a new Christmas tradition with your family. Admission is $1.
The Giese Church was completed by Otto Giese in 1947 and placed out on the lawn of his funeral home at 1007 Harrison St.
The church began with the priest and the congregation. It took seven or eight more years to complete the choir. Giese donated the church to the La Porte County Historical Society in 1978, the year of his retirement. The many church functions were computerized in 1994.
In addition, the La Porte County Historical Society is asking residents to share their memories of visiting the Giese Church. Those who would like to share memories of the Giese Church for this and future events are asked to email them to info@laportecountyhistory.org or mail memories to 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1, La Porte, IN 46350 or drop them off at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
The submitted memories will then become a permanent part of La Porte County history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.