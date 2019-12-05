La PORTE — Like so many of his brothers and sisters in arms, the Rusty that returned home from the battlefields of Iraq was not the same man who left.
After arriving back in America from a seven-month overseas tour with the U.S. Marine Corps in 2005, Rusty turned to alcohol to help him cope with the stress he experienced while serving his country. He continued drinking following his second and final deployment two years later.
While he recognized his worsening dependence on alcohol, he insisted he had his issues under control — though his drinking frequently caused the truck driver to come to work hungover.
"If I didn't have a bill that week, that is where my money went," Rusty said. "It didn't go toward myself. It didn't go toward supporting my kids."
Everything came to a head in March 2018, when Rusty found himself behind bars.
Rather than serve a lengthy jail term, though, the veteran received a chance through the La Porte County Veterans Treatment Court.
During his nearly two-year stint in the supervised rehabilitation program, Rusty finally conquered his demons and began coping with his wartime trauma – without turning to the bottle. He has emerged a better person, father and worker, according to Judge Jeffrey Thorne, who oversees the court.
Speaking in front of Thorne's packed La Porte Superior 3 courtroom Tuesday, Rusty recounted the story of his path to sobriety, telling the audience he never wants to go back to his former life.
"There's no point in me doing that ever again," he said. "I don't see a point in it."
Rusty was one of three veterans who celebrated graduation from the Veterans Treatment Court that evening. They are the latest to complete the program, available to former military personnel convicted of nonviolent crimes related in some way to their service.
The La Porte County program — in operation since 2013 — is one of more than 400 Veterans Treatment Courts across the U.S., and one of nearly 25 in Indiana, Thorne said.
Veterans selected for the program are given a chance to clean up their act, though the road to recovery is far from easy. During their time in treatment court, participants must pass frequent drug and alcohol tests, attend group meetings and show up for bimonthly court hearings, among other requirements.
On the other hand, the program helps connects veterans with benefits their service entitles them to. It also connects them with other local vets, including a mentor who provides constant one-on-one support and advice.
Veterans Treatment Courts are intended to respond to the unique needs of the more than 700,000 American veterans who find themselves embroiled in the criminal justice system, many due to traumas of their past service, Thorne said.
Nearly half of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan report having outbursts of anger and conflicts with their spouse/partner, two indicators of post-traumatic stress disorder, Thorne said. Also, a fifth of veterans from these conflicts have been diagnosed with a mental condition, while about a sixth suffer from a substance abuse problem.
"While the statistics are certainly disturbing and alarming, they drive home the message that Veterans Treatment Courts are critical in today's society," Thorne said. "They give us the opportunity to intervene in the life of a veteran who has already sacrificed for his or her country at a critical time, when failing to intervene could lead to disaster."
Former U.S. Army soldier Jeff McKee is among the veterans the program has saved from a path of self-destruction.
McKee was one of the first graduates, completing the program in September 2015, Thorne said.
Before his rehabilitation, McKee was in the thrall of alcohol, having developed a drinking problem after returning home from Iraq in 2009. His deployment — the second of two — ended prematurely after eight months due to injury, he said.
"It completely tore me up," McKee said. "I felt like a failure. I felt like I had let everybody down. It was really hard on me."
He continued to drink practically every night during the years that followed, even while serving as an officer with the South Bend Police Department, he said. His alcoholism would eventually earn him three stints in jail on DUI charges.
While in custody in La Porte County on a drunk driving charge in 2013 — he was too ashamed to call someone to bail him out — he was selected as one of the first participants of the Veterans Treatment Court.
Thanks to the accountability and structure of the program, McKee was finally able to turn his life around, he said.
"Veterans Treatment Court literally saved my life," he said. "It may not have been my drinking that killed me, but my actions while I was drinking probably would have killed myself."
The newest graduating class shared similar tales of despair and redemption.
Matthew, a U.S. Navy veteran, began his stint in the court in May 2018.
During his time in the program, Matthew learned to control his temper — something that was frequently tested as he and his wife, Amber, overcame family-related issues that "would have tried the patience of Job," Thorne said.
Today, Matthew — currently working his way through barber school — is a much different person than when he started, the judge said.
During his remarks to the audience, the veteran thanked Thorne and the court team for their support — and patience. He also thanked his wife and children for sticking by him.
"If it weren't for Amber, I wouldn't be here today," he said. "I wouldn't strive to get through barber school. I wouldn't be doing much of anything."
Also graduating Tuesday was Jeremy, a Marine who entered the court in June 2018.
Like McKee, the veteran said the program kept him sober, giving him the structure and resources he needed to turn his life away from the dark path he was heading down. One of the things he's appreciated most was developing friendships with Matthew, Rusty and other participating veterans and mentors, giving him a sense of camaraderie he hadn't felt since leaving the military, he said.
"This whole program will change you, if you want it to," he said.
