MICHIGAN CITY — For his longstanding service to the community, local businessman Dennis Schultz was honored with this year’s Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Michigan City Exchange Club.
Schultz, who owns Meyer Glass & Mirror, is responsible for the quality glass work at places like Blue Chip Casino, Castle Ford and Franciscan Health Michigan City.
But it’s his decades-long volunteer work and fundraising efforts for vital nonprofit agencies throughout La Porte County that brought together those who know him personally for a luncheon and award ceremony on Sept. 10.
Guests took the mic to share stories of Schultz’s service on the boards of organizations like the Share Foundation, American Red Cross, A Hand Up and the Michigan City Summer Festival Committee; and his donations to organizations like the VFW, Service League, Moose Lodge, Dunebrook and Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families.
“The thing about Dennis is he never seeks accolades or attention for his good deeds,” said “Captain” Ed Beutner, emcee and past recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds Award.
Beutner raised a toast, and those in attendance joined in: “Hail Dennis! Long live the king!” And the Exchange Club Choir led a round of “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”
“How do you describe a person like Dennis, who has gone above and beyond in his efforts to support some of the most worthy organizations in our community?” Beutner asked rhetorically. “One of the words that comes to mind is ‘clarity’ – Dennis sees needs with absolute clarity. And with that clarity, he knows what needs to be done, and he makes it happen.”
Jim Musial, executive director of Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, said Schultz was one of the first people he met when he moved to Michigan City in 2013, and he’s considered him a friend ever since.
“Sand Castle Shelter and its other programs have benefited from his generosity and from his commitment to these organizations,” Musial said. “Dennis does everything with humility and does it quietly, just like Ed said. … Dennis is a man of quiet action. … He’s just a wonderful human being.”
Joe Coar, vice president of Tonn and Blank Construction, said he’s known Schultz since they were Elston High School students in the 1960s.
“Dennis certainly has a giving heart,” Coar said of his old friend. “More importantly, he has a reputation for getting people involved. And that reputation has helped the Exchange Club immensely.”
He listed some of Schultz’s other accomplishments, focusing on the times he’s served “organizations that make La Porte County and Michigan City a better place to live. And that’s exactly what this is all about. … I congratulate you. You’ve done a wonderful job.”
When it was his turn to speak, Schultz spoke nothing of his service to the community. Instead, he asked the Book of Golden Deeds Committee to stand for recognition; and then his family, friends and mentors, calling each by name.
Once he’d shined the figurative spotlight on nearly everyone else in the room, Schultz uttered a simple “Thank you” to the crowd, and returned to his seat in the back of the room.
Just as Beutner had said earlier in the program, “He works quietly in the background and never makes a big deal about the things he does.”
