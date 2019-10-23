MICHIGAN CITY — Despite chilly winds, there was a great turnout for the Halloween Trunk or Treat & Dance at the La Porte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch on Oct. 23.
Last year’s inaugural Trunk or Treat saw about 200 trick-or-treaters; and this year’s event added a dance afterward in the Red Devil Gym to increase attendance.
“We are very focused on the community and sharing all that the Y has to offer,” program director Kathy Workman said. “We feel this event keeps kids in a safe environment and also provides quality family time.”
Bobbi Petru, a volunteer for the event, agreed.
“It’s a great event because it’s contained in a safe environment,” said Petru, dressed in an American Red Cross volunteer outfit while she prepared treats in her car’s trunk and a CPR training mannequin to teach a few life-saving lessons to visitors.
She was one of several community volunteers who gave time and treats for the event.
Explaining that refreshments were available at the dance inside, Workman said, “All the candy, cookies and drinks are member-donated. Many members decorate their own cars and provide treats for the trunk or treat.”
Al Mussman, a YMCA member, and his wife, Grace Orlowski, live near the YMCA and showed up to join in on the fun.
The Gertners made it a family affair with Caren Gertner; her mother, Nolah Gertner; and Caren’s daughter, Taylor Gertner. Taylor, who described herself as an “avid candy enthusiast,” said she was volunteering at the event to help fulfill her community service obligations as a new inductee in the Michigan City High School National Honor Society.
Robin Kohn, public relations director for the Michigan City Public Library, said she was recruited by her sister-in-law, Betsy Kohn, director of communications for Michigan City Area Schools.
“The Michigan City Public Library is always looking for outreach opportunities,” Robin Kohn said. “Since our programming is limited right now due to construction, we decided to come out in the community rather than the community coming to us.”
She said that the library would be continuing its long tradition of a Story Time Costume Parade for children 5 and under on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10-11 a.m.
Betsy Kohn, dressed in a banana costume, was all smiles as she passed out fruit snacks with Nicole Santana from the MCAS Food Service Department.
Elizabeth Brady, manager of Fannie May in Michigan City, a newcomer to the event, passed out small candy squares from the store.
She said the company saw the event as an opportunity to “get out in the community more.”
First Trust Credit Union Member Development representative Alison Beatty enjoyed interacting with the trick-or-treaters as she handed out treats.
“This is a good event for the community. It’s a good safe environment,” she said.
Inside the YMCA, a disc jockey filled the gym with music while kids and parents smiled and danced.
Dawn Ormsby and her 7-year-old son, Stephon Stewart, dressed as a creepy clown, showed off their dance moves in the middle of the floor.
Jasmine Ellis enjoyed dancing with her 4-year-old son, Mario.
“It’s a great event for the kids,” she said. “They can run around and play and meet new friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.