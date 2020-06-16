La Porte Municipal Airport Authority President Edward Volk shows off the work in progress to the airport’s apron area late last week. The work, expected to finish this week, is part of an $821,000 series of improvements to the 75 year old facility.
A worker with Rieth-Riley Construction looks on as a jet prepares to take off from the airport Friday morning. Contractors have removed the remaining asphalt from the airport’s apron, which they will replace with concrete, creating a sturdier surface for large jet aircraft to park on.
La Porte Municipal Airport Authority President Edward Volk shows off the work in progress to the airport’s apron area late last week. The work, expected to finish this week, is part of an $821,000 series of improvements to the 75 year old facility.
A worker with Rieth-Riley Construction looks on as a jet prepares to take off from the airport Friday morning. Contractors have removed the remaining asphalt from the airport’s apron, which they will replace with concrete, creating a sturdier surface for large jet aircraft to park on.
La PORTE — Even after 75 years of welcoming pilots from all over, La Porte Municipal Airport continues to get better and better.
Work is expected to complete this week on the city-owned airport’s latest round of improvements to its taxiways and apron. The $821,000 project – which contractor Rieth-Riley Construction broke ground on last month – includes the following tasks:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.