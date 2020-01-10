La PORTE — Students accross La Porte County will have access to the county's history in their school's library thanks to a donation from the La Porte County Historical Society.
The La Porte County Historical Society recently announced the donation of books on historic La Porte County to 22 public and private schools in La Porte County with grades 8 through 12.
The books donated include Michigan City Illustrated 1900; A Twentieth Century Historical and Biographical Record of La Porte County Indiana 1904; and the 1874, 1907 and 1921 Combined Atlases and 1892 Plat Book of La Porte County Indiana.
The books were presented to the principals and librarians by Museum Director Keri Teller Jakubowski and Board Member Susan Bukowski.
An invitation was extended to the school's students to use the Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library at the museum for their research projects. The research library is open for individuals to use for private research. According to the historical society, numerous items of historical and genealogical significance pertinent to La Porte County are contained in the archival and library collections.
This school outreach program was designed to generate interest in the younger generation in La Porte County history, and to remind school administrators that the La Porte County Historical Society and Museum is a valuable resource for their students.
For information on school tours, summer internships, and research help, contact Museum Director Keri Teller Jakubowski by phone (219) 324-6767 or email kteller@laportecountyhistory.org.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is located at 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte.
—From staff reports
