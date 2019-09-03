Gen. John Kelley to open Sinai Forum series

MICHIGAN CITY — Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and former White House Chief of Staff Gen. Kelly had a first hand view of the world’s geopolitical landscape.
And he will share his insights into that ever-changing environment as the opening speaker in Purdue University Northwest’s 66th Sinai Forum series.
Kelly, USMC (RET.), will speak Sunday in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City. A limited number of single program tickets are available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum.
A 4-Star Marine Corps General, Kelly will “provide insight into the evolving geopolitical landscape around the world,” according to Sinai Forum executive director Leslie Plesac
“From the United Nations to the Pentagon, from the South China Sea to Washington, D.C., General Kelly will discuss the trends, risks and potential rewards amid the hot spots around the globe,” she said.
His talk – “Geopolitics: Risk, Reward and Balance” – begins at 4 p.m.
Hosting prominent speakers has been the cornerstone of the PNW Sinai Forum’s renowned history, Plesac said, adding the series “provides audiences a unique opportunity to hear noted speakers in a town hall style format.”
This year’s Sinai Forum series will also include: Liz Murray, co-founder and executive director of the Arthur Project, a program for at-risk youth; Alan Dershowitz, noted U.S. Constitutional scholar and criminal attorney; Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger, who guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York City’s Hudson River in the “Miracle on the Hudson;” and Gloria Steinem, iconic voice of the women’s movement.
Series season tickets are sold out, but a limited number of single-program tickets remain available for Kelly’s presentation at $100 each. To purchase tickets visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum.
The PNW Sinai Forum is made possible by season sponsors Urschel Laboratories, The Times Media Company, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, and The Bankoff Family. Additional sponsors include the John W. Anderson Foundation, Horizon Bank, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, The La Porte County Herald-Argus and The News-Dispatch.
Patron-level ticket holders are invited to attend pre-program receptions with the speakers, sponsored by Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa; the Leonard J. and Irene Brown Foundation, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company, La Porte Hospital and HealthLinc Inc.
The Forum has brought world-renowned scholars, leaders, dignitaries, artists and personalities to Northwest Indiana since 1953. It was founded by Sylvia and Dr. Milton Bankoff “with a mission to enlighten, inspire and entertain,” Plesac said. The series came under the stewardship of Purdue Northwest in 2006.
—From staff reports
