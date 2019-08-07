MICHIGAN CITY — “Gardens Not Lawns” will be the topic of the next Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meeting on Aug.15 at 6:30 p.m. at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St., Michigan City.
Do you or do you know someone who grows food in their yard? How would you feel about vegetables and fruit being raised in your neighbors’ front yards? What power should municipalities hold over personal property use?
Explore with Aja Yasir her journey of starting her therapeutic “A Rose for Yaminah Garden” then having to save this full yard garden of several years when faced with her city of Gary telling her she had to take it out even when it was zoned for agriculture. Learn how she has brought together with a strongly supportive active community and started a movement committed to growing food restoratively. Discover how local urban agriculture could be the wave to support food for health, income, and security.
As you grab a brew and some delicious eats, Aja will share how partnering with Kathy Sipple of 219 GreenConnect resulted in her becoming determined to save her Garden of Eden, community residents backing her in a lawsuit with Gary, and the birth of “Food Not Lawns – Gary, IN” Facebook group, and a renewed vision for Northwest Indiana. You’ll have the opportunity to see illustrative photos of her food growing methods and ask questions about being a newly certified Wildlife Refuge and Monarch Waystation.
Green Drinks meets the third Thursday of every month (except July and December) at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St., Michigan City. These events are sponsored by Save the Dunes and supported by 219 GreenConnect. Suggested donation is $5, $2 for students. For further information, call (219) 210-7513.
