Fueling community-focused projects

La PORTE — The Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s annual Annual Update Luncheon was held at the La Porte Civic Auditorium last week, where the foundation presented its 2019 Power for Good grant awards to dozens of local nonprofits.
Grant recipients are selected by Unity’s Grant Selection Committee, who then awards funds from the foundation’s Power for Good Fund. These grants are unrestricted and not limited for use by a specific project or program.
The selection committee awarded grants to recipients with community-focused, flexible and impactful projects in mind. The unrestricted grant dollars will allow the organizations to provide help when and where it is needed, as new challenges and opportunities arise.
The Unity Foundation redistributes money given from local donors for these donations. During the luncheon, Unity President, Maggie Spartz announced that the Ruth Sabin Home Board of Trustees had donated $100,000 to start the Ruth Sabin Community Fund. This will provide flexible grants to benefit community-driven organizations.
The Ruth Sabin Home, located on Michigan Avenue, served as a haven for women in the 1800s. The home has provided safe and affordable living facilities for hundreds of people in its 128 years.
"We are honored to carry on Ruth Sabin’s rich legacy of caring," Spartz said. "Ruth was ahead of her time and we hope this story will inspire future generations to be more like Ruth with her vision, risk-taking and innovation.”
Participants were also given the opportunity to take part in the county’s ongoing Vibrant Communities Conversation initiative. Grant recipients, foundation members and elected officials took part in a round table discussion on how to improve La Porte County.
Vibrant Communities of La Porte County holds these discussions to help shape a broader vision for the community’s future. By identifying the needs of the community, the organizers will be better able to align their investments accordingly.
"It’s a public engagement effort," said Logan Stang, a consultant at Planning NEXT. "It’s designed for all of us to take a pause and look at what we love about our community and what has been successful, and determine the opportunities we may have to better it in the future.”
The community conversations are just a first step in the process for Vibrant Communities of La Porte County. On Dec. 4 the Summit on the Future event will be held in the La Porte Civic Auditorium, where a more clearer vision for the future will be revealed.
