Friendship Botanic Gardens offers Mother's Day event

MICHIGAN CITY — In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Friendship Botanic Gardens invites all mothers and grandmothers to experience a springtime stroll through its 105-acres of hiking trails and cultivated gardens for free admission.
The Gardens are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
