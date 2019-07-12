Friday's La Porte County Fair Schedule
Friday, July 12

Gates open at 8 a.m.

8 a.m. — ALL DAY 4-H LIVESTOCK AUCTION (Livestock Show Arena) Following order: Swine, Goat, Poultry, Duck, Geese and Turkey, Rabbit, Dairy, Sheep, Bench auction for Scholarship Fund, and Beef

Battle of the Barns to follow auction

9 a.m. — 4-H Booster Club Pie Auction at Show Arena

9 a.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena

10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects, Conservation Buildings Open

11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open

11:30 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

Noon — Open Class Cake Judging – Community Bldg.

Noon-9 p.m. — Pioneer Land Open

Noon-6 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $25

1 p.m. — Open Class Draft Horse – Draft Horse Arena

2-4 p.m. — Zack and Brittany (Entertainment Tent)

2:15 p.m. — Release of Auctioned Poultry, Ducks, Geese & Turkeys

2:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

3 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land

3:15 p.m. — Release of Auctioned Rabbit Meat Pens

3:30 p.m. — 4-H Beef Auction – Following Auction: 4-H Battle of the Barns (Livestock Show Arena)

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Pinola Plowboys (Entertainment Tent)

5 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land

5 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot

6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet and greets) Pioneer Land

7 p.m. — International Demolition Derby (Motor Sport Arena)

7-10 p.m. — Reggae (Entertainment Tent)

