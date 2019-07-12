Friday's La Porte County Fair Schedule

Friday, July 12
Gates open at 8 a.m.
8 a.m. — ALL DAY 4-H LIVESTOCK AUCTION (Livestock Show Arena) Following order: Swine, Goat, Poultry, Duck, Geese and Turkey, Rabbit, Dairy, Sheep, Bench auction for Scholarship Fund, and Beef
Battle of the Barns to follow auction
9 a.m. — 4-H Booster Club Pie Auction at Show Arena
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects, Conservation Buildings Open
11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open
11:30 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
Noon — Open Class Cake Judging – Community Bldg.
Noon-9 p.m. — Pioneer Land Open
Noon-6 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $25
1 p.m. — Open Class Draft Horse – Draft Horse Arena
2-4 p.m. — Zack and Brittany (Entertainment Tent)
2:15 p.m. — Release of Auctioned Poultry, Ducks, Geese & Turkeys
2:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
3 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land
3:15 p.m. — Release of Auctioned Rabbit Meat Pens
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Beef Auction – Following Auction: 4-H Battle of the Barns (Livestock Show Arena)
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Pinola Plowboys (Entertainment Tent)
5 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land
5 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet and greets) Pioneer Land
7 p.m. — International Demolition Derby (Motor Sport Arena)
7-10 p.m. — Reggae (Entertainment Tent)
