Freshmen flock to PNW in Westville

WESTVILLE — Westville’s Purdue University Northwest appears to be a popular destination for students this fall.
The university, with campuses in Westville and Hammond, announced Friday they continued to enroll more first-time freshman students and full-time students for the fall semester.
“The number of students attending college for the first time went up, particularly at PNW’s Westville Campus, which saw a 17 percent increase in new student enrollment,” said Joy Colwell, interim vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.
“Overall freshman enrollment across both campuses is up about 4 percent compared with fall 2018, and has increased steadily over the past three years,” she said.
She believes more students and families are seeing the pluses in a PNW education.
“These positive trends demonstrate the quality and value students and their families recognize in a Purdue Northwest education,” Colwell said. “We also continue to see a steady increase in the percentage of first-time undergraduate students attending PNW full-time. The Class of 2023 consists of 98 percent full-time students, the highest percentage of the last six years.”
In addition, PNW is attracting an increasingly diverse student population from a broader geographic area. Hispanic students represent 24 percent of this semester’s first-time, full-time students, Colwell said. The freshman class as a whole is comprised of 41 percent minority and international students.
Nearly 11 percent of first-time students attending classes on campus are non-residents, a jump of about 17 percent from last year. Colwell said focused recruitment efforts and a reduced tuition rate for new domestic, out-of-state students contributed to the increase.
“As a metropolitan university, Purdue Northwest prepares academically talented students to excel in the path they choose, while the university also serves as a resource for economic and community development throughout Northwest Indiana,” PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said.
“Our enrollment reflects the impact of a PNW education in developing the next generation of leaders for the region and beyond.”
Total enrollment at PNW declined by 4.5 percent to 10,006 students – comprised of continuing students, transfers, those new to college, others enrolled in online programs and high school concurrent/dual credit enrollees.
Other 2019-20 demographic highlights include:
n The undergraduate core student population is 77 percent full-time, 23 percent part-time
n Combined undergraduate and graduate core enrollment is 48 percent male, 52 percent female
n Combined undergraduate and graduate enrollment is 55.9 percent White; 20.2 percent Hispanic; 9.7 percent Black; 7.3 percent International; 2.7 percent two or more races; 2.4 percent Asian; 0.2 percent American Indiana or Alaskan; 0.1 percent Native Hawaiian; and 1.5 percent unknown.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.