FREE CONCERT OF HOLIDAY FAVORITES

Submitted photoThe Michigan City Community Chorus will present its annual Holiday Concert, under the leadership of Lee Meyer, featuring a variety of Advent hymns, carols and religious and popular Christmas selections. Refreshments will be served at the free will donation concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Community Room of Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. The chorus will also be presenting this concert at the studio of the local access channel to be aired several times during the season.

