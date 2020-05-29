MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City residents will now have two places to get tested for the novel coronavirus, both on the south side.
Franciscan Health has announced that, effective Monday, drive-through pre-surgical and outpatient COVID-19 testing will again be available at Franciscan Health Michigan City at I-94 and U.S. 421.
After originally being conducted at the hospital, the testing was moved to Franciscan’s Homer Street campus, site of the old St. Anthony Hospital.
Drive-through testing will take place at a COVID testing trailer, located in the east parking lot closest to the medical office building (Door B).
Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to noon, seven days a week. Patients must have an order from a Franciscan physician or closely aligned physician with hospital privileges.
Pre-registration is required by calling (219) 877-1474. Patients must bring their photo identification to the testing site, which is limited to residents of La Porte, Porter and Berrien counties.
COVID-19 testing for La Porte County residents is also available at Michigan City High School on Pahs Road.
That testing is being contracted through the Indiana State Department of Health. Pre-registration is required by going online at lhi.care/covidtesting
The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday announced that 248,713 tests have been reported, up from 242,287 on Thursday. There had been 3,841 tests completed in La Porte County at the two Michigan City sites and a third at the La Porte Armory.
While testing is considered a key part in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan, he also announced several new economic recovery initiatives designed to bolster critical relief efforts while encouraging long-term planning and investments to stimulate the economy.
The state will allocate nearly $44 million to provide support and resources including approximately $37 million in direct funding through grants and investments to small businesses and manufacturers, he said.
“To restart Indiana’s economic engine, it’s critical that we provide Hoosier businesses and entrepreneurs with the support they need to grow and get back on track,” Holcomb said.
Indiana is making $30 million available to small businesses to help them recover from losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.
The Small Business Restart Fund uses federal relief funds for businesses with fewer than 50 employees and $5 million in annual revenue that have experienced a 40 percent drop in revenues, Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said.
Businesses can be reimbursed for up to 80 percent of qualified expenses, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, property lease payments and safety investments including personal protective equipment, he said.
They can receive up to $2,500 in grants for each month, and those that demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 80 percent will be awarded up to $5,000 for each month, up to a maximum of $10,000.
Indiana is home to more than 100,000 small businesses that employ more than 941,000 people.
More than 70,000 Indiana companies have received a total of nearly $9.5 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration, Schellinger said.
