MICHIGAN CITY — Effective Monday, March 30, Franciscan Health Michigan City’s COVID-19 testing site will be relocated to the former hospital campus at 301 W Homer St.
Hours of Operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients must have a physician/provider order and pre-register by calling (219) 877-1474. Patients must bring their doctor’s order and photo identification to the testing site.
Testing at the Michigan City site is limited to residents of La Porte, Porter and Berrien counties.
A free online assessment is also available for patients who are experiencing symptoms or think they may have been exposed to novel COVID-19 coronavirus. This non-diagnostic questionnaire, developed in collaboration with Franciscan clinical leaders, will determine an individual’s eligibility for a telephonic consultation with a nurse. A nurse will then guide patients with their next steps to the care they need.
The online assessment can be accessed at www.franciscanhealth.org/covidaware.
For those seeking information, we request that they not call the Emergency Department, since it takes resources away from treating our patients.
For frequently asked questions about coronavirus, you can call this hotline: (219) 879-8511, prompt #8. This is not a medical screening hotline, it’s general information only.
