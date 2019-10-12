MICHIGAN CITY — For the third year, Franciscan Health is recognizing Diaper Insecurity during October by hosting its annual Diaper Drive to benefit families in need throughout Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs.
Due to the generosity and support of Franciscan Health employees as well as community organizations and residents, the drive continues to expand. Last year’s effort collected 20,000 diapers, distributing them to local organizations and helping more than 1,000 families in Northwest Indiana.
Collection sites span every Northern Indiana and Illinois Franciscan Health hospital campus: Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City, Munster and Olympia Fields. Drop-off sites are also spread throughout Franciscan's Physician Network offices and fitness centers within the region.
“As in previous years, the Diaper Drive sheds light on the silent crisis of diaper need within our communities and the incidents of child abuse and neglect it may lead to,” said Franciscan Health Hammond Prenatal Care Coordinator Danielle Crowder.
In continuing Franciscan's ministry of caring for our most vulnerable, all proceeds will benefit local families that struggle to provide their child with the basic need of diapers.
Individuals or organizations interested in assisting the drive can call (877) 773-6285.
All proceeds will be delivered to the following organizations prior to the Thanksgiving holiday:
• Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Programs
• Nurse Family Partnership
• Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana
• Women's Care Center (Hammond, Merrillville, Michigan City)
• Duneland Healthy Families
• Salvation Army (Michigan City)
• Respond Now
• Aid for Women
