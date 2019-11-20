FRANCISCAN FITNESS CENTER OPEN HOUSE

Submitted photo / Franciscan HealthFranciscan Health Fitness Centers will host the annual Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton, Chicago Heights and Schererville. In Chesterton, the event will include facility tours, educational booths, chair massages, refreshments and over $500 in giveaways. Visitors should wear workout clothes. Free classes include group exercise, cycling, Aqua exercise, LesMills Virtual SH’BAM and Virtual BODYFLOW, Afterburn powered by Alloy and sessions with a trainer. There is also a Kid Zone with age appropriate toys. The center is located at 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. For more information, call (219) 983-9832 

FRANCISCAN FITNESS CENTER OPEN HOUSE

