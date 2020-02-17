The former St. Anthony Hospital campus on Homer Street will get new life, including the Franciscan Health ExpressCare; a Franciscan PACE (Program for the All-inclusive Care of the Elderly) ; and a 14-bed inpatient Behavioral Medicine Unit.
The halls of the former St. Anthony Hospital have been mostly silent since the opening of the new south side hospital, but Franciscan Health plans to spend $20 million to repurpose the site, including tearing down much of the old structure.
MICHIGAN CITY – Just over a year after the former St. Anthony Hospital on the north side closed its doors for good, plans have been announced to renovate and repurpose the site.
When the hospital on Homer Street was shuttered following the opening of the Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital on the south side, officials promised the city they would not leave an empty eyesore on the site.
