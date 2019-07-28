Foster to face jury Nov. 12

MICHIGAN CITY – Kayla M. Foster is on the trial docket again in La Porte Superior Court 1, after she appeared there for a status conference Thursday.
Foster, who faces a single count of reckless homicide as a Level 5 felony, is set to face a jury on Nov. 12, with a final pretrial conference date of Oct. 10.
Police say she was the driver of the vehicle from which 20-year-old Tiffany A. Butts was thrown on Sept. 23, 2018.
According to an eyewitness, Butts climbed atop the vehicle willingly, and told Foster to “go faster” as the car moved south along Swasick Avenue between Knapp Elementary School and Earl Road in Michigan City.
But when she fell off the car, Butts suffered a critical head injury, and ultimately succumbed to her wounds on Oct. 30, 2018, at South Bend Memorial Hospital.
July 8 was Foster’s original jury trial date, but she was granted a continuance and her case put on brief hold while she hired a new attorney.
She remains free on the $10,000 bond she posted in April, pending the resolution of her trial.
If convicted, Foster could face up to six years in prison.
