La PORTE — Fort La Play Porte at Kesling Park will to reopen to the public following its redesign beginning Friday morning. Hundreds of volunteers have been working since mid June to give the playground a much needed upgrade.
Originally, the community build was expected to last all of six days, but due to some significant setbacks, like unprecedented rainfall, the build was forced to continue into July.
The volunteer builders were able to install new playground equipment, like new swing sets and a zip line.
Workers were also able to replace the pointed rooftops on the play structure, maintaining its fort-like appearance.
Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber confirmed that the park is ready to reopen.
“We had our inspection on [July 7] and we actually received our certificate of completion," Schreiber said. "We have just been power washing and stuff this week. We’re hoping to have it open on Friday.”
The Park and Recreation Department is planning to have a dedication ceremony for Fort La Play Porte after it reopens to the public.
The ceremony will serve to celebrate all of the hard work that the community has put into the build. As of now, the ceremony is expected to take place on Aug. 9 out at the playground.
The Park and Recreation Department plans to release additional information on the dedication ceremony in the coming weeks.
