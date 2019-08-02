La PORTE — Re-built thanks to volunteers from across the city, Kesling Park's Fort La Play Porte will mark its formal opening next week.
The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Fort La Play Porte playground at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, in Kesling Park.
The department will also be dedicating the road through Kesling Park – and running past Fort La Play Porte – in honor of Dean Heise, who served as the Park Superintendent for three decades.
After the ribbon-cutting and dedication, the park will be hosting Downtown Movie Night. Sponsored by Downtown La Porte and American Licorice Company, the movie “Dumbo” will be shown at dusk on a big screen behind Shelter #4. Other activities planned include a craft table by Hotspot Café, free popcorn courtesy of Centier Bank and food available for purchase from Home Run Hot Dogs.
The ribbon-cutting will culminate months of planning by the steering committee and subcommittees and weeks of hard work by volunteers from the community.
Designed with input from local elementary school students, the new and improved Fort La Play Porte provides greater safety, accessibility and visibility, while also challenging children with a thrilling obstacle course and zip line. The community-build renovation took place in June, however, rainy conditions delayed the completion.
After hundreds of volunteer hours, both during and after build week, and additional hours from the Park Department maintenance staff, the playground is currently open to the public.
The honor of naming the road Dean Heise Parkway is well-deserved. Heise started as the Recreation Director in 1973, was Park Superintendent for over 30 years before retiring as the La Porte Civic Auditorium Director in 2014. During his tenure as Park Superintendent, Heise oversaw the development and renovation of several parks, including the creation of Kesling Park, and guided the department through numerous improvements as the result of a $2 million bond in 1999.
For more information, call the Park Office at 326-9600 or visit www.cityoflaporte.com.
