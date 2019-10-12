La PORTE — Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3628 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, will host Chris Driesbach and his original, folk-rock music for a free concert open to the public. The concert will be held Oct. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. CDs will be available for purchase.
Christian musician Chris Driesbach is homeless and couldn’t be happier about it. In June of 2006, he paid off his debts, sold his home and belongings and got in his car to travel the country.
Driesbach is a Christian musician, originally from New Orleans. When Hurricane Katrina hit the city, however, the condo he was living in as well as the church he was a member of, were flooded and nearly destroyed.
What followed is a wonderful story of rebuilding and rebirth as his church body rallied to restore the church buildings and many members’ homes.
To Driesbach, that was reason enough to drop everything and hit the road to share his music and his message of thanks.
“It had long been a dream of mine to do this,” he said. “I’m very grateful to have had this amazing experience!”
Driesbach has performed more than 2,800 concerts and worship services in more than 750 Lutheran churches in 41 states since then and recorded seven CDs of original Christian music including songs for children and a collection of favorite hymns.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Driesbach will present a one-hour concert telling about his journey from atheism to Christianity with a personal presentation.
The road that led Driesbach to becoming a Christian is anything but average. He grew up in a dysfunctional household, he said, and turned to alcohol at 14 to cope. Before long, the coping mechanism became a long-lasting addiction.
All the while, Driesbach was a proud atheist, renouncing the idea of a God and willing to debate that fact with anyone who disagreed. That all changed one morning, however, when Driesbach woke up with the shakes – a slang term for withdrawal.
“It really scared me because I realized I was dying of alcoholism,” he said. “I was desperate and I was dying.”
Driesbach joined a 12 Step Program for alcoholics and has been sober for 30 years. 9 years later he met a Lutheran pastor who invited him to a Bible Information Class.
“What I really wanted was to argue with him, but the Spirit won the argument! That absolutely changed my life,” he said, “but I don’t take credit for that. God gave me the gift of faith working through his word.”
Musically, Driesbach’s songs are varied: country, reggae, folk and some rock and roll. The lyrics, however, are much more important, he said. Each song is about his Christian life path, the inspiration he takes from the Bible and the hope he holds for the future.
—submitted by by Pastor Kevin Boushek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.