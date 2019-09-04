MICHIGAN CITY — You don’t usually think of a correctional facility as having a “carnival atmosphere,” but for at least one day last week, there were smiles and laughter at the Indiana State Prison
ISP hosted its Annual Family Day, a day for staff members and their families to get together and have fun, according to Warden Ron Neal, who said the goal is “to promote an atmosphere of teamwork and pride."
“Our Employee Appreciation Committee works extremely hard to ensure the families of our staff are able to come to the facility and enjoy the day with their family member,” Neal said.
Family Day has been a tradition at ISP “for about three decades,” spokeswoman Pamela James said.
Approximately 500 staff members and guests attended the event, which was sponsored by the Employee Appreciation Planning Committee at the facility.
Demonstrations were given by the facility’s Emergency Squad and K-9 units, and a tribute was given to two K-9 dogs – Kira and Rock – who recently retired. James said.
Michigan City Police Department officers also took part in the event, bringing their electric car; and community businesses attended to share information with ISP staff. Activities included a cookout, ice cream truck and inflatable fun houses.”
“It is a carnival atmosphere,” according to Neal. “This is one of the great times of the year for the Indiana State Prison, its employees and family members. On Family Day, everyone comes together to have some fun and promote a family atmosphere of teamwork and pride in the field of corrections.”
The facility is trying to increase the size of that family, James said.
“We have several positions open with numerous ones in the ranking of Correctional Officer,” she said.
ISP is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 in conjunction with Wexford Medical, James aid.
ISP is currently seeking qualified candidates for a career in corrections, while Wexford of Indiana is seeking qualified RNs and LPNs to work in correctional health care.
For more information, visit WorkForIndiana.IN.gov and search for a correctional officer or correctional caseworker position. For information on Wexford positions, visit jobs.wexfordhealth.com.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.