Flame & Flair and Haunted Halls

MICHIGAN CITY — Spooky treats lurk around every corner. Ghouls, ghosts, and a menagerie of monsters will be creeping down every street.
It's all part of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association's (MCMA) Flame + Flair Uptown Halloween Festival on Oct. 26 in the Uptown Arts District.
Roam Michigan City's art district for a night of fire dancing, costume contests, haunted halls, and of course, trick-or-treating. Be swept away with family and friends in what organizers promise will be a fiery inferno of fun and candy.
The timeline of events include:
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Trick-or-Treat
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Haunted Halls of Artspace
• 6:15-8:35 p.m. — Fire Dancers at 7th and Franklin St.
• 6:35-6:45 p.m. — Costume Contest for Adults
• 7:15-7:30 p.m. — Costume Contest for Kids
Join in the fright by arriving in costume. Businesses partaking in trick-or-treating will nominate both adults and kids for the brand-new costume contests. Adults have the chance to win $50, while the kiddies could take home a $25 AMC gift card and a basket of treats.
Nominees will receive a lanyard from participating businesses and must come to 7th and Franklin St. at their age-range's contest time to compete.
This year's theme for the Haunted Halls of Artspace is "Alien Invasion." Walk through the halls of the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, 717 Franklin St., and see if you're brave enough to finish the journey.
All spooky happenings are free. Learn more at flameandflair.com.
Event Sponsored by:
Acme Communications, Peter Babcock & Jason Reihl, Centier Bank, Peters & Marske, City of Michigan City, Planet Fitness, NIPSCO, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, J&L Dimensional Services, 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, Global Engineering & Land Surveying, Crosscurrent Media, Shoreline Brewery, Haas & Associates, Sam Hook Design, Reprographic Arts, Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, and Absolutely Dry Fire & Water Damage Restoration.
