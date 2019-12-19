Five injured in four vehicle crash on U.S. 421

CLINTON TWP. — Several people were injured in a four vehicle crash on U.S. 421, near Haskell Heights on Wednesday, including three inmates being transported by a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Shortly before noon on Wednesday, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 421 and CR-870S in rural Clinton Township in reference to a personal injury crash.
Deputies were advised that one of the vehicles involved was a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) vehicle that was transporting inmates.
The crash investigation determined a 2006 Lexus, driven by Jennifer M. Langguth, 49, of Wanatah, was traveling south on U.S. 421.
Langguth slowed her vehicle due to another U.S. 421 southbound vehicle in front of her that was turning into a driveway.
After the vehicle turned and as Langguth accelerated, her vehicle was struck in the rear by the 2016 TCSO Dodge Ram truck being driven by Thomas L. Welcher, 65, of Lafayette.
Welcher observed the turning vehicle and as the vehicles proceeded south on U.S. 421, the TCSO truck was struck from behind by a Morris Motor Services 2006 Mack dump truck, being driven by James R. Surgeon, 37, of Walkerton. Surgeon advised the investigating deputy that he attempted to stop but was unable to do so.
A second Morris Motor Services dump truck, also a 2006 Mack, being driven by Braxton J. Haney, 28, of Westville, was also traveling south on U.S. 421 behind all the other vehicles.
Haney advised the investigating deputy he noticed Surgeon’s truck was slowing in front of him and that he also attempted to stop but was unable to do so and struck the rear of Surgeon’s truck.
Welcher complained of upper body pain.
All three inmates that were being transported in the TCSO truck were injured. Zachary R. Robbin, 28, complained of upper body pain. Iram R. Simpson, 35, complained of upper body pain. Donte L. Kidd, 54, sustained an upper body injury.
Welcher, Robbins and Simpson were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Kidd was transported by a medical helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment.
Haney was also injured during the crash. He complained of upper body pain and was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass-Clinton and Westville Volunteer Fire Departments, Lutheran Air, La Porte County EMS and John’s Garage.
—From staff reports
