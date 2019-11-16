FIRSTHAND LOOK AT JAIL ISSUES

Submitted photoState Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, left, meets with La Porte County Jail Commander Capt. Al Ott last week at the sheriff’s office. Pressel toured the La Porte County Jail, and discussed jail overcrowding and recidivism rates as part of a listening tour to hear from local law enforcement officers, employers and elected officials. Pressel also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a coffee production facility in Knox and spoke with local leaders about economic opportunities in their communities. “Hearing from the members of our community is the most important responsibility I have as our state representative,” Pressel said. “Meeting with employers, elected officials and local law enforcement helps me to understand the needs of our community, which prepares me as we head into the 2020 legislative session.” 

FIRSTHAND LOOK AT JAIL ISSUES

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.