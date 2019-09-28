MICHIGAN CITY – A few weeks ago, playwright and screenwriter Mary Ruth Clarke learned a lesson.
As she described it, she was at her Chicago home, feeling overly ambitious, and decided to brush out the hair knots on her cat’s belly instead of taking him to the vet.
That's when Clarke, known for such stage comedies as “Zap! The Unauthorized Biography of the Microwave Oven,” and her work on the film “Meet the Parents,” had an educational experience.
The cat gored her with his claws, but that wasn’t the educational part.
“You know what, I just thought it was a misogynistic Ted Nugent song from the ‘70s, but there really is a thing called cat scratch fever," she said. "My hand blew up like a baseball mitt and I had to get on serious antibiotics. Lesson learned.”
The co-writer and co-star of a little film you might have heard of – “Meet the Parents” (though probably not the version you’ve seen) – will speak about her comedy writing career when she visits The Nest at 803 Franklin St. in Michigan City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Michigan City Public Library’s Writing Out Loud series.
The Chicago-based screenwriter and actor became a significant part of the 1992 independent film “Meet the Parents,” basis of the 2000 Universal Pictures comedy of the same name starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. She also co-wrote the first draft of the latter film’s screenplay.
How do the film’s differ? For starters, most of her film’s budget went toward buying film stock to shoot the thing. She isn’t sure of the exact budget, but sources put it around $100,000, while the De Niro version cost about $55 million.
She said her involvement in the 1992 film came about when director Greg Glienna contacted her about her scream.
“Somebody told him I was a good screamer, which I guess I was,” Clarke said. But then Glienna also wanted to collaborate with her on the script, due to her work writing for Chicago theater companies. Then they shot the film, produced by comedian Emo Philips.
“We didn’t know what we were doing,” she said. “I’d never written a film ever. It was just sheer luck and a great concept.” She described the experience as “farcical and awful and funny and terrible and insane.”
“We knew it was a little gem,” Clarke said, “but it was much too low budget to play at a feature film house. But it garnered a lot of interest. We really just wanted someone to give us a million dollars to reshoot it, but that didn’t happen. It eventually found its way to Universal Pictures. And then we were hired to write the first draft adaptation.”
Clarke got her start in showbiz acting in theater, hitting the stage professionally at age 16 in several musicals. She credited her success at the time to her voice.
“I had a big, wide Broadway belt,” she said.
Clarke landed in Chicago in 1984, saying she wanted to go to New York or L.A., but her acting friends there were too busy supporting their “rent habit” to work in theater, and she didn't want to follow suit.
When she learned her friends in Chicago were actually acting, her original plan was to stay a year and move to New York. But she just kept getting work, mainly in musicals like “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Oklahoma!” “Mack and Mabel” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“I was the secondary comic relief in every musical ever written,” she joked. “I call that the Ado Annie syndrome. (Ado Annie) was the secondary comic relief character in 'Oklahoma!' I just did all of the female secondary comic relief characters.”
Clarke eventually got bored with musicals, and fell in with several theater groups writing their own material, such as Wavelength, founded by members of The Second City troupe. Now she’s a resident playwright at Chicago Dramatists.
As far as her playwriting, she said she’s had her greatest success writing “Zap: The Unauthorized History of the Microwave Oven,” which has been performed professionally and by college groups.
“It was the history of the microwave oven, mirroring the history of the second wave feminist movement,” she said of the play, “and the repercussions of that in the ‘80s and ‘90s, told in a series of five focus groups.”
She said it was inspired partly by her time moderating focus groups. She eventually retired the play because she couldn’t figure out how to end it.
“If we find out it (the microwave oven) causes cancer, I will have found my ending,” she joked.
Of the plays she’s most proud, she cited “Right in Front of Us,” an unproduced play about the circumstances surrounding the death of her fiancé; and “Bonhoeffer’s Cost,” a biographical play about Beatrice Bonhoeffer, a resistance fighter in Germany during World War II.
Getting back to “Meet the Parents,” Clarke said she liked the blockbuster version, but prefers her version, which included the character she played, Fay Burns.
“My character got cut from the blockbuster and she never forgave me,” Clarke said with a laugh.
For more information, visit her website at maryruthclarke.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.