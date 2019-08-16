MICHIGAN CITY – "Just think of how many shelter animals need their very own family. This day can help make that happen. Maybe you'll find your best friend."
That's how Johanna Humbert, executive director of the Michiana Humane Society, describes Saturday's Clear the Shelter event, the only day of the year when all adoption fees are waived, and visitors can take home that certain dog, cat, or, for the first time, kitten.
The Michiana Humane Society will be participating in Clear the Shelters Day, when NBC and Telemundo owned stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for "a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need," Humbert said.
More than 250,000 pets have found forever homes since 2015 thanks to the effort, she said. The event is also sponsored locally by Hills Foods and Cat's Pride Litter.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can adopt a dog or cat for free, Humbert said. "Adoption fees will be waived for this day only."
And for the first time, the event will include kittens, she said.
"Kittens are included this year in the $0 adoption fee. In the past, we have excluded kittens, but we have so many cats in house that we're going to have two cat adoption rooms."
The shelter's regular adoption process will still take place, which means you may not be able to take your pet home the same day.
But, "If you come to the shelter on Clear the Shelters Day and find that you have bonded with one of the animals, you can fill out an application and within 48 hours, you will be notified if your application has been accepted," Humbert said.
MHS is also looking for foster families to care for two dogs and one puppy until they are healthy enough to be eligible for adoption.
"This annual event benefits the animals in the shelter by giving them forever homes, and the people who adopt them by adding another addition to their families," according to Humbert. "So if you have been wanting to make that addition to your family, Aug. 17 is the day to come in and see if there is a pet that is perfect for you."
Momma Sue's food truck will be serving food in the parking lot from 11:30 a.m. until the food is gone, so guests can purchase lunch, she said.
The Michiana Humane Society is located at 722 Ind. 212 in Michigan City. For more information, call (219) 872-4499 or visit michianahumanesociety.org.
—From staff reports
