La PORTE — For the past five years, La Porte's Julie West-Schroeder has sought to prevent the same tragedy that claimed the life of her 17-year-old son, Jake West, from happening to other teenagers.
Through her nonprofit, the Play for Jake Foundation, Schroeder and volunteers work with area schools to screen students for undiagnosed heart conditions like the one that caused West's death. The foundation also provides education to students and educators on the causes of sudden cardiac deaths and how they can prevent them.
Since 2014, Play for Jake has helped thousands of teenagers throughout Northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. This spring, Schroeder cast an even wider net when she spoke with students from across the country during a conference in Orlando, Florida.
With the number of lives her foundation touches continuing to grow, so too are the number of people paying attention to Schroeder's work.
The current occupant of the Indiana Governor's Residence, for one.
Last month, state Rep. Jim Pressel, on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb, presented Schroeder with the Circle of Corydon award in recognition of her work to benefit Hoosiers. The lawmaker gave her a plaque signed by himself and the governor during the Play for Jake Foundation's annual golf outing fundraiser on June 29.
Pressel, of Rolling Prairie, nominated Schroeder for the distinction. Thanks to her and Play for Jake, many area teenagers have learned they have undiagnosed heart problems, he said.
"Julie has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of this important issue across our state," Pressel said. "I have no doubt she has saved and changed many lives since she first started the Play for Jake Foundation. We are so fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated leader in our community, and Julie is so deserving of this honor."
Schroeder was "speechless" when the state representative surprised her with the award at Legacy Hills Golf Course that day, she said.
"I've never received anything like this before," she said this month, reflecting on the moment. "I'm truly honored to be recognized like this."
The Circle of Corydon is just the latest way the community has rallied behind Schroeder and her cause since West's tragic death in 2013.
The La Porte High School junior, a well-liked student-athlete, showed no prior signs of illness before he suddenly collapsed during football practice that September, Schroeder said. He died shortly afterward, to the shock and grief of his teammates, school and family.
An autopsy revealed the teenager suffered a heart condition called Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, which caused a thinning of the right ventricular wall of his heart. The only way doctors can detect the disease is through proper screening or testing, Schroeder said.
Several months after her son's death, Schroeder attended a health care conference in the Chicago area. There, she learned more about electrocardiogram screenings and how they can prevent sudden cardiac deaths like her son's.
Armed with this knowledge, she returned home with a new purpose, she said.
"We have to bring these tests to La Porte," Schroeder recalled thinking at the time. "We have to screen as many children as we can."
Schroeder decided to create a nonprofit group to fund the tests and recruited a group of volunteers to help carry them out at La Porte High School and the two middle schools.
"Once we started, everything fell into place," she said.
The foundation's reach has continued to grow ever since. On top of those attending La Porte Community Schools, volunteers have performed heart screenings for students with districts including New Prairie, South Central, Bremen and Niles, Michigan.
This year, Schroeder — an educator with the New Prairie United School Corp. — has helped students outside the area as well, through a partnership with the New Prairie High School Future Health Professionals program. Teaming up with local HOSA students, the Play for Jake Foundation screened teenagers from throughout Indiana during the organization’s State Leadership Conference in Indianapolis on April 20.
In June, Schroeder traveled with NPHS HOSA students and educators to the international leadership conference in Orlando. There, Schroeder shared her son's story with a group of aspiring medical professionals during a presentation on sudden cardiac arrests.
"I told them I saw Jake in each and every one of them," she said.
On top of screenings, the Play for Jake Foundation pushes for schools to install automated external defibrillators — devices that can revive students suffering from cardiac emergencies. The organization also teaches students how to use AEDs and encourages them to develop a response plan in case a classmate collapses due to heart failure.
"These kids could save a life one day," Schroeder said.
While the number of lives the Play for Jake Foundation has touched grows larger, what hasn't changed is the generosity the local community shares with Schroeder and her team. Whether they donate money or time, residents continue to pitch in to keep the foundation — and West's memory — going strong, Schroeder said.
"When I hear people talk about Jake, it speaks volume to about his character," she said. "He touched a lot of people during his time here."
Schroeder hopes her Circle of Corydon award will draw even more attention and support to Play for Jake's cause. The teacher would like to eventually partner with a statewide or national organization that can help her reach her goal of screening the heart of every student in the country, she said.
"Kids' lives will be saved," she said. "There's no doubt in my mind. Who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"
Those interested in learning more about the Play for Jake Foundation may visit playforjake.org or call (219) 608-1849.
The Play for Jake Foundation, in conjunction with Franciscan Health, will sponsor a Bolt for the Heart Family 5K Run/Walk, which takes place at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of AEDs for local first responders. People may visit boltfortheheart.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.