Fight continues over Open Door Law

La PORTE COUNTY — The conflict between the Purdue Extension Office's closed door-meetings and a group of concerned parents continued at the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning.
Previously, both the County Commissioners and County Council have gone on record in support of a group of parents who have urged for transparency and adherence to the Open Door Law, which they claim applies to Purdue's 4-H Horse and Pony Committee.
But Purdue disagrees.
In a response to a letter written to Purdue by county attorney Shaw Friedman that requested its office comply with Indiana’s Open Door Law, Purdue University’s Deputy General Counsel Trenton D. Klingerman said this law does not apply to these types of committee meetings.
“Purdue respectfully disagrees that the hundreds of volunteer 4-H Committees across all 92 Indiana counties are ‘governing bodies’ of ‘public agencies’ and are, therefore, subject to Indiana’s Open Door Law,” Klingerman said in the letter, which was read aloud at the meeting.
He said these statutes are relied upon by the Office of the Public Access Counselor, if the meetings are to be deemed subject to the Open Door Law.
Klingerman maintained in the document that none of the volunteer committees are “governing bodies,” but merely volunteers who are elected by members enrolled in 4-H activities. He said none of the committees are delegated the authority to act for Purdue on any “public business.”
He concluded it was unreasonable to expect the committee to observe the formalities of open door meetings and record keeping, and that doing so would drain resources raised by the committee intended for supporting youth activities.
This issue was originally brought to the commissioners' attention by Julie Sinclair, a former committee member, after her repeated requests for transparency were denied. According to Sinclair, the Horse and Pony Committee would not allow the public to stay beyond the public comment portion of the meeting. She said they also were lax in their publication of meeting agendas and minutes.
At Wednesday's meeting, Friedman summarized what Klingerman’s response meant for Sinclair's group.
“By having the access counselor rule in their favor, they have a potential entitlement to fees if they go ahead and bring suit,” said Friedman. “At that point, it would be up to the group of parents to then bring an action in front of a court of competent jurisdiction to get a declaration [stating] that the public access counselor’s opinion is correct, or not correct.”
