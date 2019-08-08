MICHIGAN CITY – Police have no suspects and conflicting witness reports after an 18-year-old man was shot in the arm late Tuesday, apparently just a couple of blocks from the Michigan City Police station.
Police were notified by a 911 caller about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting near the intersection of Poplar and Main streets, according to an MCPD report.
They found the victim, a Michigan City resident, with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Sgt. Chris Yagelski, who said the injury was not life-threatening.
But those are about the only facts known for certain, Yagelski said.
"We got conflicting stories from the victim and from witnesses," he said. "And no shell casings were found in that area."
The victim was not especially cooperative with police, he said, and at one point, police were led to believe the shooting may have been accidental.
But witnesses gave conflicting reports.
"The 911 caller said she had seen an altercation outside a store [GoLo] and then went home," Yagelski said. "Then she heard shots fired and called police."
Others gave different versions of what happened. Along with the victim, police interviewed at least five other potential witnesses, the report showed.
So police are not only looking for a suspect, described only as a black male, but trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred and the exact circumstances of how it happened, Yagelski said.
"Right now we have no idea. It could've happened there [Main and Poplar], though no casings were found, or it could've been somewhere else," he said.
Police will continue to investigate and look for more witnesses, he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the MCPD at (219) 874-3221.
— From staff reports
