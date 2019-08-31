Q. Why did The Herald-Argus change from carriers to the United States Postal Service?
A. The postal service gives us the best option to deliver the daily newspaper in the most timely and cost-effective method. It allows guaranteed delivery each and every day and allows us to put more resources toward providing the best possible local news, coverage and extend our ability to be a valuable community partner.
Q. When will I receive my newspaper?
A. You will receive the newspaper with your normal mail delivery. The digital copy of the newspaper will post on our website by 6 a.m.
Q. What if I do not receive my newspaper or do not receive it the same day?
A. Please contact the newspaper office first. We will check the status of your account before contacting the post office.
Q. Will there be any change in news coverage or items in the newspaper?
A. Deadlines have been adjusted to our Saturday production schedule so that comprehensive news and sports information will appear in the weekend edition. This change allows us to focus our time and resources on presenting complete and comprehensive news reporting for the community and enhance our efforts in the communities we serve.
Q. How will holidays affect newspaper delivery?
A. There are 10 postal holidays we will not have a newspaper: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr., Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
However, we will still provide breaking news and general updates via our digital products.
Q. Will I still be able to get a copy of the Herald-Argus in stores?
A. Yes, we have many locations including gas stations and grocery stores where you can purchase the newspaper.
Q. Can I still put my subscription on vacation hold or stop?
A. Yes, if you would like to stop your newspaper delivery while you are on vacation, please contact the newspaper. If you would like to put your newspaper on vacation hold (where you will receive the back issues of the papers), then you will need to contact the post office just like you would for your mail.
Q. Will my newspaper be delivered to my post office box?
A. Yes, just like your regular mail each day.
Q. Who can I contact with questions or issues?
A. Please call the customer service center at 219-362-2161 for any questions.
