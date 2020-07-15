MICHIGAN CITY — Just three months before the Jackson family was scheduled to move into their new house as first-time homeowners, they’ve suffered a major setback that could delay their progress.

Approximately $3,000 in power tools were stolen from the current build site of La Porte County Habitat for Humanity over the weekend, after the perpetrators used bolt cutters to break into the nonprofit’s secured storage trailers.

