The Jackson family looks forward to moving into their new home on Tryon Street in this Jan. 18 photo. But the family has since faced setbacks due to COVID-19 and most recently a burglary of more than $3,000 worth of equipment.
Approximately $3,000 in power tools were stolen from the current build site of La Porte County Habitat for Humanity over the weekend, after the perpetrators used bolt cutters to break into the nonprofit’s secured storage trailers.
Several secured storage trailers used by Habitat for Humanity for its Michigan City build site were nearly cleaned out by burglars last weekend.
Submitted photo
H-A File Photo
Submitted photo
The perpetrators used bolt cutters to break into the nonprofit’s secured storage trailers to steal $3,000 worth of equipment.
Submitted photo
A closeup of one of the locks damaged by the burglars.
MICHIGAN CITY — Just three months before the Jackson family was scheduled to move into their new house as first-time homeowners, they’ve suffered a major setback that could delay their progress.
Approximately $3,000 in power tools were stolen from the current build site of La Porte County Habitat for Humanity over the weekend, after the perpetrators used bolt cutters to break into the nonprofit’s secured storage trailers.
