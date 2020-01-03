La PORTE — Through her grief, Deb Parsons wanted to carry on her son’s caring spirit. And, when she saw the Toys for Tots donation box at La Porte’s Haverstock Funeral Home, she knew she’d found a way for she and his stepfather, Don Parsons, to do just that.
Nicholas Anthony Seibert passed away unexpectedly at age 22 on Nov. 2 from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.
Although he was living in Rolling Prairie at the time, he grew up in Michigan City, where he attended Mullen and Lake Hills elementary schools, Elston Middle School and Michigan City High School. In his younger years, he enjoyed taekwondo. And as mentioned in his obituary, Nicholas loved his dogs, Koda and Shyla; listening to all kinds of music, four-wheeling, playing pool, darts and video games; camping and bonfires.
But his passion in life was to be with his family, and help others.
“I always taught my kids that as you help others, you help yourself,” Deb said. “Nicholas continues to touch people. It amazes me. I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘My heart was so touched by him.’ I saw the box and thought, ‘I have to do it – to continue his caring spirit.’”
For the Toys for Toys donation box, the Parsons decided to choose the same kinds of toys that Nicholas played with as a child: superhero action toys.
“We bought several of those because those stood out to me the most from when he was little,” Deb said.
While she “cried the whole time walking through Walmart,” Deb chose Captain America and Buzz Lightyear, as well as plenty of Spiderman figures.
“He was obsessed with Spiderman when he was little,” she said. “He had every Spiderman toy you could think of.”
As he grew older, Nicholas became fascinated with Batman and even sported a Batman/Joker tattoo, so Deb and Don added those figures to their list too.
“Right from the beginning, I knew Deb was truly struggling with her son’s death, as one would expect,” said Richard Vyse, the new owner of Haverstock Funeral Home along with his wife, Terri.
“We honored her son in the fashion she wanted. So, when she showed up at the funeral home with so many toys for the Toys for Tots program, well it warmed my heart,” Vyse said. “This obviously was Mom’s way of giving to others at this time of year in memory of Nicholas. To donate toys that she knew her son would have approved – it continued to stick in my mind what she had done.”
Tragically, it was the second time the Parsons experienced an unexpected loss in 14 months. On Sept. 4, 2018, they lost their 3.5-month-old grandson, Ayzen Schomer, son of Deb’s daughter, Anna Seibert.
Wanting his first birthday not to be the focus of sadness and grief, Anna created Kindness Cards to be distributed on that day. Deb and Donnie waited in the gift shop at La Porte Hospital and paid for the gifts a visitor was buying for a newborn girl. Ayzen’s paternal grandmother also bought 75 rides for the Silver Beach Carousel in St. Joseph, Michigan, leaving them there with a note and photo of her grandson. Another one of Ayzen’s loved ones donated to a camp for individuals with special needs.
This was the first time that the Parsons have donated to Toys for Tots, but they’d like to continue the tradition as a tribute to Nicholas.
“When you hear how he touched people’s lives, you want to do more to continue his legacy of giving,” Deb said.
