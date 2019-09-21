Family Advocates to host 'Back to the Prom' fundraiser

MICHIGAN CITY — The theme, Back to the Future, has carried throughout Family Advocates’ 2019 events.
The year began with a Totally Awesome 80s Bowl-a-thon in January. A Gift of Time Changes Lives Volunteer Appreciation Dinner was held in April to thank the 79 CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and CYA (Court Youth Advocate) Volunteers actively advocating for local children and youth in need.
Finally, Family Advocates will host their Back to the Prom – Retro Prom Fundraiser. The event will be held on Sept. 27 from 6-10 p.m. at Marquette High School, 306 W. 10th St., Michigan City.
Family Advocates Inc. invites the public to step back in time, dress from your favorite era and dance the night away with your friends at this 21+ event.
Family Advocates is hosting Back to the Prom to raise both program awareness and needed funds to continue their efforts to support at risk children and youth in our community.
Portofino’s will provide heavy appetizers, cash bar, music by DJ D, silent auctions, and the crowning of the prom court. Tickets are $50 each and include two drink tickets and food.
This year’s event is made possible by the generous support of Qubit Networks, New Age Telecom and La Porte Hospital.
For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets to the event, contact Family Advocates, Inc. at 324-3385 or mfritzen@lpfamilyadvocates.com or visit www.lpfamilyadvocates.com.
