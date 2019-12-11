Family Advocates, police partner for 'Shop With A Cop'

La PORTE — Family Advocates Court Youth Advocate (CYA) program held its fourth annual “Shop With A Cop” event on Saturday morning.
Dozens of young people were accompanied by Family Advocates staff and La Porte City Police Officers for a holiday trip.
Youth recipients were given a $65 Walmart gift card to spend during the event. They were able shop for themselves, buy gifts for family members or buy any essentials they may have needed in their homes.
Family Advocates hopes the Shop With A Cop program will help to bridge the relationship between youth and law enforcement. Many of the recipients have only had negative experiences with police officers. By providing youth with an opportunity to spend time shopping with police officers, they are hoping to reinforce a more positive prospective.
Money for the event was donated from F.O.P. Lodge #54, Mariner Finance, and the La Porte Police Department. The City Police donated proceeds from their “No Shave November” program, where officers who donated skipped shaving for the month.
Those donations were matched by the F.O.P. for a total of $1,040 going towards the shop event.
Mariner Finance also reached out to Family Advocates after hearing about the event. The branch provided an additional $500 to help the community’s struggling youth.
The CYA program is always looking for volunteers who can help provide enriching and supportive experiences for youth who do not have many of the same opportunities as that of their peers. Those interested in becoming a CYA volunteer should contact Family Advocates at 324-3385 or visit www.lpfamilyadvocates.com.
